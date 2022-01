Kristi Mitchell had an idea, and she knew her students could make it happen. In 2019, the Butler University Entrepreneurship Lecturer founded a nonprofit organization called the Launch HOPE Foundation, which aims to transform lives through the power of entrepreneurship. Combining industrial skills with business classes and hands-on start-up experience, the program is designed to help members of marginalized communities grow and prosper. While Mitchell laid the groundwork, she says the nonprofit may have never come to life without the team of interns she recruited from Butler’s Lacy School of Business.

