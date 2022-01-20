ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy to host information warfare industry day

By Audrey Decker
 3 days ago

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command is hosting a virtual industry day to discuss information warfare topics on Feb. 14, according to a notice released Wednesday. Briefs during the Information...

USNI News

New Navy Surface Warfare Vision: The Competitive Edge

The following is the Jan. 11, 2022 U.S. Navy surface warfare vision, Surface Warfare: The Competitive Edge. Global competition with China and renewed tension with Russia are the main strategic drivers for Navy planners. We are competing with first-rate navies—and other joint sea denial capabilities—whose reach extends far beyond territorial seas. China provides the pacing threat. We focus our discussion in this document on China while being mindful of the unique and considerable threats posed by Russia.
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

Northrop Eyes Smaller Version of Navy Destroyers’ Electronic Warfare System

Northrop Grumman is considering a scaled-down version of the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 3 system to fit small U.S. Navy ships with a focus on frigates, C4ISRNET reported Monday. Mike Meaney, vice president of land and maritime sensors at Northrop, said in an interview with the publication that...
MILITARY
insidedefense.com

Army seeks information on integrating artificial intelligence into IVAS

The Army is seeking information about industry's capability to develop and integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning features into its Integrated Visual Augmentation System, according to a request for information issued Jan. 19. IVAS, one of the Army’s modernization priorities, is a militarized version of Microsoft’s HoloLens virtual reality headset...
MILITARY
insidedefense.com

Air Force to host May hypersonics S&T meeting

The Air Force is planning to gather industry partners for a May meeting to bolster collaboration between business and government in hypersonics-related independent research and development, a recent notice shows. The Hypersonics IR&D Technology Interchange Meeting, slated for May 23-27 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH, will bring together defense...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insidedefense.com

SOCOM awards Anduril counter-drone contract

Anduril Industries has won a contract from U.S. Special Operations Command to provide counter-drone technology that could be worth almost $1 billion, according to the Pentagon. SOCOM has awarded the Irvine, CA-based company an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum ceiling of nearly $1 billion for “a counter-unmanned systems, systems integration...
IRVINE, CA
baybusinessnews.com

Mobile To Host First Navy Week Of 2022

The U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach is preparing to be in Mobile for the first Navy Week of t. To continue reading this article for FREE you must be subscribed and logged into this site. If you already have an account please login now, otherwise you can subscribe for...
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Biden admin unveils changes to attract foreign STEM students

The Biden administration on Friday announced policy changes to attract international students specializing in science, technology, engineering and math — part of the broader effort to make the U.S. economy more competitive.The State Department will let eligible visiting students in those fields, known as STEM complete up to 36 months of academic training, according to senior administration officials. There will also be a new initiative to connect these students with U.S. businesses. The officials insisted on anonymity to discuss the changes before their official announcement.Homeland Security will add 22 new fields of study — including cloud computing, data visualization...
EDUCATION
CBS New York

Vets4Warriors Offers Peer-To-Peer Assistance To Veterans Coping With Isolation, Anxiety, And Other Struggles

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The pandemic has negatively impacted the mental health of many, including veterans. Isolation, anxiety and other struggles have been intensified. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, help is just a phone call away. Vets4Warriors is described as “a leading 24/7 peer support and resource connection network for any service member, veteran, family member or caregiver.” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark Graham says the call volume to the national Vets4Warriors helpline, based in New Jersey, has increased by 18% since the start of the pandemic. “We have Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps veterans. We have male and female veterans,” Graham said....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insidedefense.com

Navy to incorporate degaussing system on DDG-51 Flight III destroyers

The Navy is considering adding an advanced degaussing system to all destroyers in 2023, according to Capt. Seth Miller, program manager for the Arleigh Burke class. The Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act requires the Navy to incorporate an advanced degaussing system, which helps cancel out the ship’s magnetic field, into the next multiyear procurement contract for Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
MILITARY
thefabricator.com

Nitrex Metal to host discussion on digitalization in the surface treatment industry

Nitrex Metal Inc., a provider of fully integrated surface treatment solutions and technologies, will host an online roundtable discussion on digitalization and sustainability. The event, to be held Jan. 27, will bring together four members of the Nitrex executive team to share insights on the company’s latest technological developments that are propelling digital transformation and how these technologies will contribute to the sustainable future of the surface treatment industry.
BUSINESS
insidedefense.com

CR slowing Future Vertical Lift analysis of alternatives

The continuing resolution is slowing the launch of the Navy's Future Vertical Lift analysis of alternatives, a program spokeswoman told Inside Defense Friday. Navy spokeswoman Megan Wasel said the enactment of the continuing resolution and the timing of documentation submission has led to the delays in launching the analysis of alternatives.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insidedefense.com

Air Force wants to establish F-35 FMS pilot training center

The Air Force is seeking to establish a permanent foreign military sales pilot training center to provide initial F-35 training and pilot production for countries planning to purchase the jets, a recently filed environmental notice shows. The service is looking at hosting the center at Ebbing Air National Guard Base,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insidedefense.com

U.S. commission seeks new info on Chinese army

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission has released a request for proposals from interested parties who could provide a one-time, unclassified report on the demographics of the Chinese army and the personnel challenges associated with recruitment and retention. The commission, established by Congress in 2000 to monitor the national...
MILITARY
insidedefense.com

Teledyne FLIR combines surveillance, unmanned divisions

Teledyne FLIR has combined its surveillance and unmanned solutions segments and promoted a pair of executives to vice president roles in the new organization, the company announced Jan. 18. JihFen Lei will serve as executive vice president of Teledyne FLIR Defense, the name for the newly combined division, according to...
BUSINESS
insidedefense.com

DARPA looks to solutions for speeding contracting, transition processes

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is looking at technological fixes and other investments to help quicken defense contracting and bolster existing transition strategies, one of a series of future priorities officials are working on to make progress. Those processes, DARPA Director Stefanie Tompkins said during the Potomac Officers Club’s...
ECONOMY
insidedefense.com

First-in-class Ford aircraft carrier to deploy 'by fall'

The Navy's aircraft carrier Gerald Ford (CVN-78), the first carrier of its class, will deploy "by fall," Rear Adm. James Downey, the program executive officer for aircraft carriers, told reporters Friday. “The plan is toward the end of the summer, she goes,” Downey said. “She’s going to visit multiple theaters...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insidedefense.com

Parker nominated to be assistant Navy secretary

President Biden has nominated Franklin Parker to become assistant Navy secretary for manpower and reserve affairs. Parker was appointed for this position in 2015 under the Obama administration and served until 2017. Parker is currently working as a senior counsel in intelligence solutions for BAE Systems.
MILITARY

