Börje Ekholm bears little resemblance to Captain Kirk, but the Ericsson CEO now appears to spend just as much time talking about the "enterprise." For the fictional Kirk, that was the name of the spacecraft that explored the final frontier. For Ekholm, it is – to use another Star Trek analogy – the undiscovered country that Ericsson is desperate to colonize in its pursuit of 5G growth. The fortunes of the Swedish equipment maker now hang on the success of that mission.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO