Tim Hassinger is no stranger to Indiana agriculture after having worked for Dow Agrosciences in Indianapolis for more than three decades, including a three-year stint as chief executive officer. His career in ag has taken him around the globe, but now he’s back in Indy and serves as CEO of ag tech startup IntelinAir Inc. In this week’s Ag+Bio+Science podcast, Hassinger explains how his career path brought him back to Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO