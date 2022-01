This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of January 16th, the Sedalia Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and South Kentucky Avenue for a vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and the SPD initiated a vehicle pursuit. As the driver, later identified as Travis Martin, 32, of Sedalia, continued into the county, the SPD terminated the pursuit.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO