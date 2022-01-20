Buyers Guide to Compliant Cloud Services for Defense Contractors

Xloader is an information stealing malware that is the successor to Formbook, which had been sold in hacking forums since early 2016. In October 2020, Formbook was rebranded as Xloader and some significant improvements were introduced, especially related to the command and control (C2) network encryption. With the arrival of Xloader, the malware authors also stopped selling the panel’s code together with the malware executable. When Formbook was sold, a web-based command and control (C2) panel was given to customers, so they could self-manage their own botnets. In 2017, Formbook’s panel source was leaked, and subsequently, the threat actor behind Xloader moved to a different business model. Rather than distributing a fully functional crimeware kit, Xloader C2 infrastructure is rented to customers. This malware-as-a-service (MaaS) business model is likely more profitable and makes piracy more difficult.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO