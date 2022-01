A large part of RAN investment relates to the cost of the radio unit (RU) and its deployment on the tower, rooftop or a similar location. It is often claimed that open RAN RUs (O-RUs) will be less expensive than RUs deployed as part of an integrated RAN because the open fronthaul interface will enable a more competitive market and reduce margin stacking on radio hardware equipment by big incumbent vendors. A common counterclaim is that the bill of materials is similar for integrated and open RUs and, because cost is related to volume and R&D investment, fragmenting the market will not greatly reduce prices.

