We haven’t heard from the progressive bluegrass ensemble Punch Brothers since 2018’s placid All Ashore. Frontman and mandolinist Chris Thile has remained his typically busy self in the interim, however. He wrapped up his public radio show Live From Here in 2020 May after the COVID-19 pandemic made recording episodes in front of a live audience untenable. He also released a second star-studded Goat Rodeo album in 2020 and put out a solo record in 2021 June. When Punch Brothers finally reconvened after the forced separation of the pandemic, they decided to do a covers album. More specifically, Hell on Church Street is a cover of a covers album.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO