5 Lessons in Love Inspired by 'Single's Inferno' Star, Song Ji-a

The sudden influx of reality dating shows has brought the genre to great heights, but has also made the space highly competitive at the same time. It’s not easy to please the fans of these types of shows. They are not easily impressed by just good-looking contestants anymore. Content is given high regards, and they are not settling for anything less than. A massively popular reality dating show that has created a huge amount of buzz is Love Island. The series follows a group of single “Islanders”, who embark on a wild summer adventure with the intention of falling in love with their fellow Islanders. The overall couple who is proclaimed the winner goes home with a new special someone and a hefty cash prize. Fans of the show are in luck, as another reality dating show has arrived Netflix’s shores. Single’s Inferno is a South Korean reality series follows a similar formula wherein contestants are trapped in an island (aka “Inferno”) with the common goal of finding true love and escaping with that special someone to “Paradise”. Here are five reasons why the series is the next dating reality show to watch:

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO