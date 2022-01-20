ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Lessons in Love Inspired by 'Single's Inferno' Star, Song Ji-a

Cover picture for the articleSingle’s Inferno star Song Ji-a has made headlines recently for less than favorable reasons, but there’s one thing viewers can’t dispute: Song’s ability to charm her way through the dating scene. Within 15 minutes of episode one, she has had the men of the show intrigued and ready to figure her...

allkpop.com

Netizens say Free Zia (Song Ji Ah) from 'Single's Inferno' looks like this actor

Free Zia (Song Ji Ah) has garnered much popularity and attention on the popular Netflix original reality program 'Single's Inferno.'. These days many netizens have brought attention to an actor whom Song Ji Ah resembles. This actor is Park Jung Min. On January 13, an online community post titled "Single's...
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
thebrag.com

GOT7’s BamBam says a song inspired by the group is on the way

Talking about his new album B at a press conference, BamBam also let slip that he’s written a song ‘thinking about’ GOT7. In case you missed it, GOT7’s BamBam recently dropped his second mini-album B to great applause. Not only has the man swept iTunes charts across the world, but B also seems to match his sky-high expectations.
allkpop.com

Free Zia from 'Single's Inferno' to guest on 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'

YouTuber and Influencer Free Zia from Netflix's 'Single's Inferno' will be making a guest appearance on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'. According to the media reports on January 10th, Free Zia will be filming her episode of 'Point of Omniscient Interfere' on this day. She is a popular influencer born in 1997 who has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.4 million followers on Instagram.
TVOvermind

Why Netflix’s Single’s Inferno is the Next Dating Reality Show to Watch

The sudden influx of reality dating shows has brought the genre to great heights, but has also made the space highly competitive at the same time. It’s not easy to please the fans of these types of shows. They are not easily impressed by just good-looking contestants anymore. Content is given high regards, and they are not settling for anything less than. A massively popular reality dating show that has created a huge amount of buzz is Love Island. The series follows a group of single “Islanders”, who embark on a wild summer adventure with the intention of falling in love with their fellow Islanders. The overall couple who is proclaimed the winner goes home with a new special someone and a hefty cash prize. Fans of the show are in luck, as another reality dating show has arrived Netflix’s shores. Single’s Inferno is a South Korean reality series follows a similar formula wherein contestants are trapped in an island (aka “Inferno”) with the common goal of finding true love and escaping with that special someone to “Paradise”. Here are five reasons why the series is the next dating reality show to watch:
Soompi

“Knowing Bros” Explains Their Decision To Not Edit Song Ji A Out Of Latest Episode

The producers of JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”) have explained their decision not to edit Song Ji A out of the show’s most recent episode. Song Ji A, a YouTuber and influencer who skyrocketed to stardom after appearing on Netflix’s dating reality show “Single’s Inferno,” recently came under fire for wearing fake designer apparel and jewelry on both “Single’s Inferno” and her social media accounts. Song Ji A eventually apologized for wearing counterfeit goods in a handwritten letter that she posted on Instagram.
Soompi

fromis_9’s Baek Ji Heon Stars In Her First Solo Pictorial Since Debut

Photos from fromis_9 member Baek Ji Heon’s solo photoshoot with Elle magazine have been released!. This photoshoot is Baek Ji Heon’s first solo pictorial since her debut. The photos were taken for Elle magazine’s February issue. After the photoshoot, when asked about her New Year’s resolutions, she...
HollywoodLife

Monica Wears Nothing But a Towel To Celebrate Turning 42 In Mirror Selfie: Photo

Happy Birthday, Mo! The singer strips down both physically and emotionally to celebrate her 42nd birthday as she wears nothing but a white towel around her body. Monica is coming entering age 42 with confidence. The singer celebrated her 42nd birthday by showing off a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. She wore nothing but a white towel loosely tied around her body. She showed off her tats and red nails as she shared a birthday message to her fans. “This year I will be 42… I am a Mother, Daughter, Sister & Friend ! What you see is what you get!! FTR!! MO,” she declared.
allkpop.com

Korean netizens react to Free Zia's apology for wearing fake products on 'Single's Inferno'

Earlier today, there was news that YouTuber Free Zia (Song Ji Ah) was caught by netizens to be wearing fake Chanel products during the popular Netflix show 'Single's Inferno.'. On this day, a few netizens pointed out in an online community that the YouTuber was not wearing authentic products from the luxurious brand. The post community post included various photos of Free Zia wearing the fake products along with photos of BLACKPINK's Jennie, who was seen wearing the authentic products.
NME

Watch Spoon’s Western-inspired new video for latest song ‘Wild’

Spoon have shared the new video for their latest track ‘Wild’ – watch the clip below. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming new album ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’, which is set for release on February 11 via Matador Records. ‘Wild’, which follows...
Hypebae

5 Things To Know About 'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike

You may know Dominic Fike from Euphoria Season 2, but the 26-year-old’s talent goes far beyond acting. Keep scrolling to learn about the new cast member of the popular series. 1. He is a musician. Fike, who portrays Elliot on the HBO Max series, is a recording artist. His...
E! News

Why You Need to Add Netflix's Single's Inferno to Your Watchlist

Watch: Kanye "Ye" West Calls Himself a "Genius" in New Netflix Doc. It may be hell for the contestants, but we're certainly enjoying Netflix's new reality TV show Single's Inferno. After premiering in December, word has spread that the Korean dating show is more than worth the watch thanks to...
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Strapless Leather Dress Ariana Grande Wore On The 'Voice' Finale--It Was Almost Too Sexy For TV!

Ariana Grande really can do it all— sing, dance, act, coach new talent on The Voice and serve incredible looks all the while. We’re still not over the custom, sustainable Vivienne Westwood dress she wore to the December 14th finale, with its strapless, corseted top, deep brown color and her matching tie necklace. The hitmaker always knows how to show off her curves!
