ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Fiat Aims to Make the Most Affordable EV, But You May Not Like It

By Andrew Heinzman
reviewgeek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe careful what you wish for; it might just come true. Fiat is now working on an affordable, electrified version of its Panda vehicle. The carmaker is aiming for a starting price under €25k, though that attractive number will come at the cost of some “essential” features, like an infotainment...

www.reviewgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Stellantis Bingo: Is This Fiat Panda SUV EV the Next Small Jeep, Dodge, or Chrysler?

This is the 2023 Fiat Panda compact SUV, which is part of its “affordable electrification” march towards a full lineup of electric vehicles. But Fiat is doing poorly in the US, and Fiat headquarters is looking for big production numbers for the Panda. So it looks like a thinly-disguised Panda will end up here from either Chrysler, Dodge, or Jeep. With so many needy brands under the Stellantis umbrella, it’s like brand bingo for new models.
CARS
insideevs.com

Dying Diesel, Blink Charging, Fiat Panda, More: EV News Jan. 21

We’ve rebranded our newsletter for 2022 and now go by Mobility EVo. Check out our new website for previous newsletters and merch. In the month of January, if you buy any merch, Mobility EVo will make an additional donation to go towards helping the families affected by the Marshall Fire near Boulder. You can check out the full newsletter for the week here.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivier François
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Thundertruck EV concept takes aim at 4x4 designs

An American design agency has revealed the bold and unconventional Thundertruck concept, which imagines what the future of full electric off-road vehicles could look like. Design house Wolfgang LA spent lockdown working on the concept of a truck for the future that is “more versatile, powerful, adaptable and efficient” than any truck that exists today. The unconventional machine is the boldest reinvention of a US-style pick-up since the Tesla Cybertruck, but is intended to showcase off-road ability and features a number of novel concepts.
CARS
TechRadar

Would you sacrifice EV range for new tech? Tesla buyers may not have a choice

Tesla has informed those buying the Model 3 with AMD's new Ryzen processor that the vehicle will take a small hit on its overall range. Electric cars are among the most advanced and tech-packed products of today, but the advancements come at a cost. It's no secret that supporting powerful computer hardware and running advanced software takes tons of energy, but we're now learning the impact of an EV's processing power.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiat Panda#Vehicles#Design#The Panda Ev#Vw#Centoventi#Auto Express#Peugeot#Citroen#Vauxhall
TechRadar

Bajaj Chetak EV 2022 edition could have an affordable price tag

Bajaj Auto, once India's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, is preparing to debut its all-new electric Chetak model assembled out of its new manufacturing facility by the middle of 2022. This time round, they're making sure to get the price point right to avoid challenges of the kind they faced over the Bajaj Chetak EV 2021.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Every EV That Michelin Makes Tires For

It seems like there's a new electric vehicle hitting the streets almost every week—and that's only going accelerate into the future. And while any new car regardless of how it's powered needs a quality set of tires to roll around on, in the case of electric vehicles, tires are arguably more important than ever. As a leader in the space, Michelin offers a substantial and growing list of EV-specific tires and already there are a number of new EVs that get MICHELIN® tires as standard equipment straight from the factory.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy