The word on the street? Our community experienced many of the fraud trends in 2021 reported at the state and national levels including: mobile deposit check fraud, tech support scams, government impersonation phone calls and identity theft through phone calls and e-mail. Breached information by hackers also occurred and impacted many in our community, myself included. Any one of the scams uncovered last year was enough to disrupt our ability to continue normal communications with confidence and underscored how quickly information and money can be stolen.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO