Economy

Jobless claims rise to 286,000, highest since October

WCBC Radio
 6 days ago

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level...

www.wcbcradio.com

The Independent

US consumer confidence remains high after January downturn

U.S. consumer confidence declined this month as persistent inflation and the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus dinged the optimism of Americans. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — fell to 113.8 in January, from 115.2 in December. Even with the decline consumer confidence remains high in the U.S. despite surging prices for just about everything. The Conference Board’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, rose this month to 148.2 from 144.8 in December. The expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, fell in January to 90.8 from 95.4 last month.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Weekly Initial Claims For Unemployment Benefits Rise To The Highest Level Since November

Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance increased by 23,000 for the week ending January 8, coming in at 230,000. Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance increased by 23,000 for the week ending January 8, coming in at 230,000 (see first chart). The latest result is the second increase in a row and fourth in the last five weeks. Still, by historical comparison, claims remain very low.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Jobless claims unexpectedly rise to 230,000 as omicron surges

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly climbed to the highest level since mid-November as an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious omicron variant threatened to undermine the economy's recovery. DECEMBER INFLATION BREAKDOWN: WHERE ARE PRICE INCREASES HITTING AMERICANS THE HARDEST?. Figures released Thursday...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Omicron#Covid#Americans#The Labor Department
AFP

US consumers slightly more hopeful about inflation, economy: data

American consumers were feeling less confident in January amid elevated prices and a Covid-19 resurgence, but their views of the economy and inflation were growing more positive, a survey released Tuesday showed. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 113.8 in January, less than two points below where it was in December but above analysts' forecasts, with the data showing Americans feeling better about the economy today but less certain about its short-term future. The survey indicated a slight downturn in consumers' expectations for inflation amid a surge in prices across the United States. However the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, Lynn Franco, noted "both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic."
BUSINESS
WSAV News 3

Stocks end lower on Wall Street after another volatile day

(AP) — Another volatile bout of trading on Wall Street ended with a broad pullback for stocks Tuesday, as investors grapple with economic red flags and uncertainty over how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in fighting rising inflation. Stock indexes fell sharply to start the day, then came well off their lows by late […]
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow trims 800-point fall to end slightly lower in volatile session

Stocks ended lower Tuesday after another volatile session as investors await the outcome of a meeting of Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a loss of around 68 points, or 0.2%, near 34,297, according to preliminary figures, after dropping more than 800 points at its session low. The blue-chip gauge on Monday erased a drop of more than 1,000 points to finish in positive territory, while the S&P 500 erased a 4% decline and the Nasdaq Composite came back from a nearly 5% intraday drop. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.2% to finish near 4,356,, while the Nasdaq declined 2.3% to close near 13,539. Fed policy makers are expected on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a March rate increase.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 1.25% to $918.40 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.28% to 13,539.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $325.09 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Nidec posts lower quarterly profit as costs rise

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nidec Corp (6594.T), a Japanese maker of electric motors, on Wednesday said third-quarter operating profit dipped as rising material prices and a shortage of semiconductors pushed up costs. The company posted an operating profit of 44.3 billion yen ($388.90 million) for the three months to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle at a more than 2-month high

Gold settled Tuesday at its highest price in more than two months, buoyed in part by sharp losses in the U.S. stock market as investors awaited Wednesday's monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. "Ukraine tensions have undoubtedly helped gold over the past two sessions, but I believe the real driver is precisely the Fed's plans to begin rate hikes soon," said Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, pointing out that the first hike in a tightening cycle has historically sparked a rally in gold. "That might seem counter-intuitive, but the record clearly shows the pattern," he said, likely because "traders are shorting gold in anticipation of rate hikes, and having bought the rumor, they 'sell the news'." February gold rose $10.80, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,852.50 an ounce. That was the highest most-active contract finish since Nov. 18, FactSet data show.
MARKETS

