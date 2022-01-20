ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

EPL GW-23 FPL Player Picks

By Olakunleafo098
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidfielders and defenders continue to produce for managers in a season when most strikers have failed to impress. Jarrod Bowen rising up to outshine teammate Michail Antonio in West Ham’s last DGW clearly indicates how this season is going. Oh! Sorry to all FPL managers who captained Emmanuel...

gamingonphone.com

FPL Gameweek 23 Watchlist 2021/22: 5 Fantasy players to watch out for

We are already passed through the 1st part of the season, ups and downs on the league table as slowed down, teams will try to reinforce (so as the FPL managers) themselves in January to move upwards in the league table. After the end of FPL 2021/22 mini Double Gameweek 22, there has been a lot of share of points with the premium assets delivering huge points. Apart from the popular picks, there are quite a number of players, who have impressed over the weekend with points and underlying stats. The onset of good fixtures along with their form can really turn them into good replacements for the underperforming assets of the fantasy team. All the managers are trying to stabilize their teams with suitable options before the price hikes. In this FPL Gameweek 23 Watchlist 2021/22, we will be looking at 5 Fantasy players, who could become future transfer targets, carrying their good run.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fpl#Epl#Burnley#Ghanaian#Wolves#Portuguese#Southampton#Arsenal
