("Fulham Shore", the "Company" or the "Group") The Company has received notice that an option holder has exercised 150,000 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 10.15p per option and 200,000 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 11p per option. Of these exercised options, 350,000 options will be net-settled pursuant to the amendments to the Unapproved Share Option Scheme announced by the Company on 22 February 2021 and will result in the issue of 145,607 new Ordinary Shares. Application has been made for the 145,607 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), which is expected to occur on or around 21 January 2022.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO