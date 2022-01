It’s easy to overlook the mental state of your character while you are fighting for your life in Project Zomboid. It’s also easy to tell how your character could become depressed when they have to forage for food in the woods and barricade themselves into houses at night. However, having depression in Project Zomboid can be the death of your character. Having depression will make your character do everything slower, which makes it easier for you to be overwhelmed by zombies. Let’s go over how you can cure your character’s depression in Project Zomboid.

