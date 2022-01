Nippon Active Value Fund plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it filed today (18 January 2022) notice with the Tokyo Stock Exchange that it has increased its position in the shares of Intage Holdings (4326 JP Equity) to 2,167,100 shares or 5.36 % of total shares outstanding. Further filings were made by associates Earle 1927 LLC owning 1,450,000 shares or 3.59 % of total shares outstanding and by Michael 1925 LLC owning 494,000 shares or 1.22 %. Together the three own 10.17 % of Intage Holdings and are together the largest holder of the shares.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO