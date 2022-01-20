Beaverton girls smother Mountainside, and are aiming high

The top-ranked Beavers have responded 'nicely' since a loss to No. 3-ranked Barlow late last month.

The Beaverton girls basketball team is starting to hit on all cylinders — and that's a scary proposition for even the state's best competition.

Since losing to No. 3-ranked Barlow Dec. 29, the top-ranked Beavers have won six straight games, including a 62-30 win over a formidable Mountainside team Tuesday night, Jan. 18, at Beaverton High School.

Beaverton was led by the trio of Emily Rice, Madison Naro and Lainey Speer, who combined for 53 of the Beavers' 62 points. But while impressive on the offensive end, this Beaverton team hangs its hat on the defensive side of the ball, where they kept the visiting Mavericks out of the paint and continually searching for scoring opportunities that just weren't there.

"That's something that we talk about all the time, that defense creates offense," Beaverton head coach Kathy Naro said. "We spend a lot of time in practice on defense. We're very committed to it."

The Beavers have allowed just two teams to score more than 50 points against them and are allowing just 34.6 points per game, while averaging 51.2 themselves. Naro said they struggled with some things during their Martin Luther King Jr. Day game against Ida B. Wells, which they won 33-22, but shored those same things up against the Mavericks to the tune of a blowout win.

"Mountainside is a really good team, so I'm proud of the win," she said. "But what I'm really proud of is that there were some things we didn't do well against Wells, like ball movement, making the extra pass and attacking, but we did those things tonight. I thought it was a great response."

Naro's team has a little bit of everything. Madison Naro and Rice offer a nice one-two punch that can either get to the rim or knock down shots from the perimeter; Speer brings both an inside and outside threat with her combination of size and shooting touch; and junior Zoe Borter — who scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds against Mountainside — brings a physicality that can combat opponents' size in the paint.

Additionally, Coach Naro said that one of the team's primary strengths is the players' unselfishness and willingness to listen, stemming from their genuine interest in getting better.

"They're so very coachable," the coach said. "It's something we talk about as coaches, that they're such good kids that at times they want to do the right thing to a fault. We tell them it's okay to try things and make mistakes."

While there's talent throughout the roster and their coach believes the team feeds off each other, Kathy Naro pointed at their two seniors, Emily and Hannah Rice, as players to whom the team almost innately looks for guidance.

"They're just all about the team," Coach Naro said. "Whatever is best for the team, that's how they roll, and I think the kids all feed off of that."

Madison Naro agreed with her coach's assessment, further speaking to the seniors' leadership.

"Our two seniors are great leaders and are just always positive and bringing really good energy, no matter what's going on on the court," Madison Naro said.

Emily Rice sheepishly accepted the praise from her teammate but was also quick to point to the entirety of their team as inspiration on the court.

"I think we get leadership from everyone on the court, and everyone gives to the team in their own way," Rice said. "I think that's what makes our team and what helps us perform."

The Beavers played an exceptionally difficult non-league schedule in preparation for the Metro League slate, including two games against No. 3-ranked Barlow, a game against No. 4-ranked Clackamas, and games against No. 6-ranked Lakeridge and No. 10-ranked Ida B. Wells, in addition to a Holiday Classic matchup with Tahoma High School, the No. 4-ranked team in Washington's highest classification.

Emily Rice and Madison Naro believe that schedule has prepared them for the always difficult Metro League competition, and in the long run, it will help them towards their ultimate goal: winning a league and state title.

"We're taking it one game at a time and building up to that," Rice said, "But we're definitely aiming for a league title and then making it as far as we can in the playoffs."

And with just two seniors and a roster littered with sophomores and juniors, is this team ahead of schedule? Not according to Coach Naro, and she points to the team's dedication as the reason why.

"I don't think so," the coach said. "I feel like these girls are really dialed in and committed to doing what's best for the team, and that comes from the seniors down. I'm excited about what we're trying to do. We just have to keep getting better every day."

