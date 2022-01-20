New Watchdog Guards Against Discrimination

Jeff Humphrey, Media Manager, 509.622.5868

Students in Northwest Spokane will soon be attending a brand new middle school.

The East Central Community has welcomed a high-tech library.

And now, the City of Spokane is taking another step toward achieving equality for all the people who live here by hiring our first Civil Rights Coordinator. It’s Jerrall Haynes’ job to help anyone with concerns about discrimination.

“Well, first of all, I try to understand your situation. Right? And gain a better understanding of exactly what’s going on, what’s happened and what violations you believe did actually occur,” Haynes said. “And from that moment I then point you in the right direction for the right resources so you can best be served.”

Haynes is no stranger to public service. He’s the former president of Spokane Public School’s School Board.

Before that, Haynes served as a Fairchild staff sergeant in charge of maintaining KC-135 air tankers.

“To have someone like Jerrall, with the connections he has in the community, that people can go to if they have any kind of discrimination concerns, I think it’s going to be helpful for the entire community and for those reaching out to the city needing some help,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said.

Both the mayor and Spokane City Council feel making access to equality another fundamental city-supplied service, like smoother streets, shows the community’s commitment to ending discrimination.

“Discrimination shouldn’t be part of your life, it shouldn’t even be a consideration in your life,” City Council Member Lori Kinnear said. “It should be something we relegate to the past. We’re moving forward. We have somebody who is going to advocate for you.”

Another part of Haynes’ new job involves a lot of outreach so, Haynes makes regular rounds at our local community centers.

Haynes’ visits help promote diversity, make people aware of his new role and, provide access, resources and opportunities.

“I think a big part of my responsibility is to help unite our community and bring our community together,” Haynes said. “As our country seems to be moving further and further apart, it’s a big interest of mine to make sure the City of Spokane moves closer and closer together.”

If you have a concern about discrimination, you can reach Spokane’s Civil Rights Coordinator at jhaynes@spokanecity.org