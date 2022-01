By Dave Savini and Michele Youngerman CHICAGO(CBS) — There are new developments in a parking scam first exposed by the CBS 2 Investigators. Conmen have been ripping off fans outside Chicago sports venues for years. Posing as parking attendants, they lure in drivers, take their cash and often guide them into illegal parking spots. Those fans later find parking tickets from the city on their cars. (Credit: CBS 2) Nothing stopped the men we uncovered running an illegal parking scam = not even the different teams of officers patrolling the city streets outside Guaranteed Rate Field. The scammers are so bold they continued...

