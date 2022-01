Amazon is adapting its Amazon Go checkout-free convenience concept with a new format for suburban locations. The new format, which will still be called Amazon Go, will make its debut in the coming months, in Mill Creek, Wash. The total square footage of the store will be 6,150 sq. ft., with about 3,240 sq. ft. devoted to the shopping experience. The new format will also open in the Los Angeles-metro area.

MILL CREEK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO