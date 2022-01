Nonfungible tokens, better known as NFTs, have gained value, with some selling for thousands, tens of thousands and even millions of dollars. While this spike in value is promising for investors, it does little in proving the asset's long-term value compared to the top of a price bubble. Therefore, for digital assets to sustain their worth over the long term, something else is missing in the equation. That something is utility, which considers how the asset can be used or what a user can do with it.

