If you were looking up to the sky early Thursday morning, you might have seen something that seemed out of this world. It's something straight out of the Netflix flick 'Don't Look Up.' While Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep are nowhere to be seen, plenty of Midwesterners are reporting legitimate sightings of a giant "fireball" that shot across the sky in the early hours on Thursday.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO