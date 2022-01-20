Winter tales:Sturgeon on ice

Sure, a blaze on the hearth is lovely. But inspired by an aquarium they spotted on their travels, the owners of this new South County house recruited Warwick-based Something Fishy to install a 207-gallon saltwater fish aquarium as a focal point instead. Surrounded by a bounty of handsome wood cabinetry designed by the co-owner, the tank also acts as a room divider separating the living room from the study. And no accident — the rich tones of the synthetic coral, even the flashy fish, among them a bright foxface rabbitfish — seem to play to the sunny room’s palette. Unlike a reef tank, which is forever experiencing subtle changes, a fish-only system like this requires monitoring just every two weeks. The enjoyment level (are you aware that smart fish recognize their feeders?): constant.
Comments / 0