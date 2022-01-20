ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Winter tales:Sturgeon on ice

By David Fleet
thecitizenonline.com
 3 days ago

Jay Woiderski recalls his first sturgeon speared through the ice. “The fish came under my shanty and was 62 inches—it’s just a thrill to have a sturgeon swim under,” said Woiderski, a Black Lake area resident and member of Sturgeon For Tomorrow. “It’s not just about the sturgeon—watching the variety of...

thecitizenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Winter ice fishing: Have a plan before going out on ice

EAST TROY, Wis. — As ice fishing season ramps up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has a warning about thin ice. "It is an absolute thrill to pull a 20-pound fish through a little hole in the ice," ice fisherman Zach Schultz said. Ice fisherman headed into R&R...
EAST TROY, WI
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana DNR Warns: No Ice Is Safe Ice This Winter

We have had some very unusual temperature fluctuations over the last couple of months as winter has settled into the midwest. With the weird temperatures, December brought severe weather over portions of Western Kentucky leaving communities devastated. We have seen snow and ice just last weekend with the mercury measuring in the single digits.
INDIANA STATE
stcroix360.com

How to catch lake sturgeon through the ice

Experienced angler shares advice on everything from gear to technique for pursuing this special fish. The St. Croix river is a special destination fishery for one of the world’s most ancient fish, the Lake Sturgeon (Acipenser fulvescens). These dinosaurs can grow up to six feet or more and weigh over 100 lbs. Anglers come from all over the Midwest to cross catching a sturgeon off their bucket list. Surprisingly, it’s not hard with just a few tips.
BAYPORT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Sturgeon#Fish Decoy#White Fish#Sturgeon For#Brandon High School
bridalmusings.com

Wild Winter Ice Cave Wedding In Iceland

“We needed boots with a decent grip to scale the side of the glacier and enter our ice cave ceremony location.” Adventurous brides & grooms, this wild Iceland wedding is for you!. Ashley and David trekked through 60 kilometers per hour winds, hail, rain, sleet, snow, and black quicksand...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shortgo.co

Remember to Practice Ice Safety During Winter Recreation

With ice forming on lakes and reservoirs throughout the state, the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails reminds anglers of potential dangers on the ice. Ice fishing and other ice-related activities are a great way to enjoy Wyoming’s state parks and sites in the winter. However, ice is always in a state of flux, so anglers and other recreationists are reminded that driving any kind of motorized vehicle, and in some instances even walking on the ice, is risky.
WYOMING STATE
onfocus.news

Keep Ice Safety A Top Priority This Winter

MADISON, WI (Submitted to OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public to make ice safety a priority when heading out for Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 15-16. During Free Fishing Weekend, no fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required. Anglers can fish state waters where there is an open season. All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species.
MADISON, WI
mprnews.org

Northwest Angle ice road is back open for a second winter

The slickest way to get from Warroad to the Northwest Angle in far northern Minnesota is back this winter. It’s a 37-mile ice highway to the northernmost point in the contiguous United States. This is the second year for the toll ice road that lets people bypass a trip...
WARROAD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
PBS
rimonthly.com

Fish Tales

Sure, a blaze on the hearth is lovely. But inspired by an aquarium they spotted on their travels, the owners of this new South County house recruited Warwick-based Something Fishy to install a 207-gallon saltwater fish aquarium as a focal point instead. Surrounded by a bounty of handsome wood cabinetry designed by the co-owner, the tank also acts as a room divider separating the living room from the study. And no accident — the rich tones of the synthetic coral, even the flashy fish, among them a bright foxface rabbitfish — seem to play to the sunny room’s palette. Unlike a reef tank, which is forever experiencing subtle changes, a fish-only system like this requires monitoring just every two weeks. The enjoyment level (are you aware that smart fish recognize their feeders?): constant.
WARWICK, RI
KELOLAND TV

Winter Wednesday: Ashley and Brittany try ice fishing

‘Tis the season, well if you’re looking for the season of cold that is. The sparkly lights may be gone, the presents opened and the trees packed away for another year. While the fun shiny bits of winter may be a month behind us, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a lot that makes winter fun. If all you think of when winter comes is the cold and the wind, we want you to join us on our journey of embracing winter. Today, we’re taking you on an icy adventure to see if we can catch a one fish or two, while making sure we don’t turn blue.
HOBBIES
wvexplorer.com

Winter tale recalls deadly aspect of Allegheny Mountains in W.Va.

The Allegheny Mountains in eastern West Virginia grow treacherous in winter—and hardly more so than along the western front of that range, which bears the brunt of blizzards off the Monongahela Valley. In 1885, twenty-year-old James B. Helmick came face-to-face with the savagery of the Alleghenies while hunting on Backbone Mountain. His tale, recounted in the W.Va. Heritage Encyclopedia captures the essence of life on the edge of a hostile wilderness haunted by panthers and other relentless foes.
POLITICS
theroanokestar.com

MIKE KEELER: Its The Dead of Winter – Time For A Real Spicy Tale

One day long ago on an island off the coast of India, someone noticed that when they cut down a certain type of tree, it refused to die. It grew little shoots right out of the stump and kept right on growing. Folks soon realized that, before these little shoots became too mature, they could cut one from the stump, peel off its hard outer bark, soften the inner bark in seawater, pound it thin, and let it dry. Abracadabra! It curled up lengthwise into a long, flaky stick which smelled great and tasted even better.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
centraloregondaily.com

Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm

ATLANTA (AP) — A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice was sweeping through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze. More than 260,000 customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South...
ATLANTA, GA
CJ Coombs

Ice cream bars taste good in the winter too

Christian Kent Nelson was a co-founder of the Eskimo Pie in 1922Source. I can eat chocolate-covered ice cream bars in the summer and even in the winter as well. Nearly 100 years ago this month, Christian K. Nelson patented the Eskimo Pie ice cream bar.
WXII 12

North Carolina winter weather: Ice, snow updates

Hazardous travel and prolonged power outages continue to threaten residents across western and central North Carolina Sunday evening. Click the video player above to watch the latest winter weather coverage from WXII 12 News. "We have seen the worst and the heaviest of the precipitation, but we are not quite...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WVNews

Winter snow and ice sweep into Preston County

KINGWOOD — If you’re disappointed that so little snow has fallen this winter in Preston County, stay tuned; it could all change. And, if you’d like, you can help document that change with the National Weather Service’s CoCoRaHS program, as in Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
J.R. Heimbigner

Expect More Snow In Oregon

SnowmanPhoto by Vane (Pixabay/Creative Commons) Wondering how much snow you'll see this this winter in Oregon? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Oregon this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.
OREGON STATE
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy