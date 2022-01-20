What it’s like One Year After North Dakota Mother Holds off Intruder with a Gun

The headlines are always troubling - "Missing Woman" / "Missing Person", whatever the case the MISSING part causes concern. A sad situation may be coming to an end, as human remains were found yesterday in Sidney, Montana. 26-year old Katelynn Berry was last seen December 21, and then officially reported missing December 31st. There have been search parties and people looking for her ever since. Her mother is a prosecutor in Grand Forks and her dad lives in Sydney. According to grandforksherald.com "Volunteers found human remains during a large-scale search for missing woman Katelynn Berry in Sidney, Montana, on Thursday, Jan. 20, but authorities did not disclose where the body was discovered or whether it was Berry" The autopsy will be performed and if it is Katelynn, the family will have some kind of closure, as awful as that may be.
