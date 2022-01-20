University of Arizona students adjust to new school mask requirements

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools wants to remind parents that masks will be required for students in schools. “Until the school board makes a different decision, masks are still required in our schools. This means that students may not remain in school without them, as has been the case all year,” said David Linden, the Roanoke County School Board Chairman in a facebook post. “Also as a reminder, the safety and security of our schools and students are of primary importance and all visitors must request entry at the office. Parents are not allowed to walk students to classrooms. Disturbances or disruptive behavior of any kind will not be tolerated and principals are authorized to take appropriate action to ensure the orderly and safe operations of their schools.”

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO