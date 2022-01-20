University of Arizona students adjust to new school mask requirements

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, the Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AzAAP) made a statement regarding masks and vaccinations. “As we enter our third year in the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned a great deal about slowing the spread of this virus," began the AzAAP. "Importantly, we have learned that children can safely attend school in-person when multiple layers of protection are employed – that includes universal masking for all staff and students older than 2 years of age and vaccination for eligible children. With the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision to reverse the governor’s ban on mask requirements, schools are now fully empowered to protect students and preserve in-person learning."
