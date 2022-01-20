Wrestlers make Sweet 16 in duals

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers hosted a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular with Creston and Shenandoah on Thursday night at Denison High School. Creston defeated D-S, 71-10, while Shenandoah was a 42-36 winner over the Monarchs. The two losses dropped D-S to 1-7 in Hawkeye 10 matches and 4-14 overall on the season.
BEDFORD — Colten Leach committed a forbidden breach of the Coach Hein Philosophy of basketball practice last Saturday morning.
Leach, a junior captain for the Bedford North Lawrence boys team, grew lackadaisical with his effort level.
Hein was in no mood for it after the Stars' had been silenced by Seymour in a 36-26 loss...
Emmanuel Christian freshman basketball standout Jerry Easter II suffered a wrist injury on Friday night and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Easter, a 6-foot-5 combination guard, had been averaging a double-double through the team’s first 13 games. Easter had scored 25.7 points per game, while pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.
GRAND LEDGE, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal boys basketball program took the long trip to Grand Ledge Tuesday night for a key non-conference basketball matchup.
Coldwater came away with the big road win, downing the Comets 72-65.
DELRAN – You can call Eddie Frey young and inexperienced if you want. The Cinnaminson freshman went into Tuesday night's clash with Delran with just two wins under his belt; one was a fifth-place match at a preseason tournament. The other was a forfeit. So yes, to young and...
Effingham County’s Mal Santiago has an eye on the scale these days and, unlike other wrestlers this time of the season, high numbers don’t necessarily lead to high anxiety. “My first two years, I just ate and didn’t have to do anything (to make weight),” said the junior,...
LOUISBURG – The Wildcat wrestling team dominated on a night to honor their alumni, posting a 51-27 dual victory against Lawrence on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Prior to the varsity dual, the Louisburg wrestling program recognized alumni in attendance for the special evening. Sonny Ewalt was honored as the oldest...
