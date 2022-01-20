ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestlers make Sweet 16 in duals

Franklin County Citizen & The News Leader
 6 days ago

dbrnews.com

Monarch wrestlers drop home duals to Creston and Shenandoah

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers hosted a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular with Creston and Shenandoah on Thursday night at Denison High School. Creston defeated D-S, 71-10, while Shenandoah was a 42-36 winner over the Monarchs. The two losses dropped D-S to 1-7 in Hawkeye 10 matches and 4-14 overall on the season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
The Blade

Emmanuel Christian standout Easter sidelined with injury

Emmanuel Christian freshman basketball standout Jerry Easter II suffered a wrist injury on Friday night and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Easter, a 6-foot-5 combination guard, had been averaging a double-double through the team’s first 13 games. Easter had scored 25.7 points per game, while pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.
TOLEDO, OH
republic-online.com

Wildcat wrestlers dominate in dual victory against Lawrence

LOUISBURG – The Wildcat wrestling team dominated on a night to honor their alumni, posting a 51-27 dual victory against Lawrence on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Prior to the varsity dual, the Louisburg wrestling program recognized alumni in attendance for the special evening. Sonny Ewalt was honored as the oldest...
LAWRENCE, KS

