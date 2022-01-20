ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kortney Hause signs new contract to commit to Aston Villa until 2025

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 26-year-old, signed from Wolves after a successful loan spell during the 2018-19 promotion campaign, is now committed until 2025.

The new deal will end speculation linking Hause to other clubs, with both Watford and West Ham having reportedly shown interest in the player.

Hause told VillaT : “I’m over the moon. It’s a big club, a big part of my life, big part of my football career.

“Since the day I signed, I’ve felt a real love for the club in terms of showing how much they wanted to bring me to the club.

“So from the first day I signed, I’ve felt loved and wanted and to extend for another three and a half years, I’m very, very happ. I’m delighted.”

Hause has made 42 appearances in all competitions for Villa and scored three goals, including the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford in September.

