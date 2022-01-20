ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch State’s Purchase of Rembrandt Comes Under Suspicion Due to Ties to Tax Havens

By Angelica Villa
 3 days ago
Officials of the Dutch government raised concerns over the state’s recently-approved plan to purchase a Rembrandt masterpiece worth $198 million from the Rothschild family.

The Dutch senate is set to put €150 million ($170 million) toward the purchase of The Standard Bearer (1636). A plan to buy the painting was proposed by the Rijkmuseum to the Dutch government in early December. To complete the purchase, the remaining €25 million ($28.4 million) sum will be provided by the Rembrandt Association and the Rijksmuseum .

The painting is held under a trust located in the South Pacific Cook Islands, which are known as a hub for untaxed assets. Its holding company is located in another tax haven in the Caribbean, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. One official, Dutch senator Henk Otten, questioned the deal, pointing to the state’s policies that hit constituents with tax fines. He asked: “How does this transaction relate to the policy of the Dutch government to combat tax avoidance?”

The painting, which depicts the 30-year-old artist in historical garb, is one of the last masterpieces by Rembrandt still in private hands. It was loaned to the Rijksmuseum in 2019 for an exhibition dedicated to the Dutch master and Velazquez.

Some officials also criticized the timing of the purchase, as the country’s cultural sector continues to reel from the pandemic and as ongoing Covid-related restrictions continue to keep museums shuttered. Still, Gunay Uslu, the newly appointment Dutch state secretary for culture and media, defended the means of the purchase, describing it as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to take the painting out of private hands.”

The painting has been held by the mega-collecting Rothschild family since 1844. Prior to being bought by the Rothschilds, it belonged to King of England. The French government had tried to buy the painting after declaring it a “national treasure,” a legal measure that bars a cultural asset from being exported from the country for 30 months. No French institutions raised enough funding for the acquisition by the December 2021 deadline, allowing the Dutch state to compete for it.

The painting will go on tour to institutions in the Netherlands after a period of four weeks in which the purchase will be finalized. It will then go to the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, where it is set to be displayed in the museum’s Gallery of Honor.

Netherlands Approves Controversial $199 M. Rembrandt Buy, Tracey Emin Slams Boris Johnson, and More: Morning Links for January 20, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DUTCH MASTERS. The Senate in the Netherlands gave the go-ahead for the government’s purchase of a 1636 Rembrandt self-portrait from the Rothschild family for €175 million (about $199 million), a plan that had faced criticism, the Art Newspaper reports. The deal is being done via a trust in the Cook Islands (a tax haven) linked to a holding company in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (ditto), as the Guardian reports, and some argued that the deal is counter to the country’s efforts to quash tax avoidance. Its culture minister has reportedly defended the buy as a once-in-a-generation opportunity. (Spoken like a true collector.) Meanwhile, Artforum reports,...
Remains of Wealthy Roman Trading Town Found Beneath Future Train Tracks in England

The ground in Northamptonshire, England, has been hiding the remains of an affluent Roman trading town for more than 1,700 years, according to findings from archaeologists working in the area. As reported in the Guardian, the discoveries have included an old road, buildings for different kinds of life and work, hundreds of coins, and four water wells used in a once-prosperous town “whose inhabitants adorned themselves with jewelry and ate from fine pottery.” The area is located along the route of an HS2 railroad network being constructed and counts among 100 different archaeological sites that have been examined as part of...
Badger Unearths Ancient Roman Coins in Spain, Rubin Museum Returns Stolen Relics to Nepal, and More: Morning Links for January 11, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HANG ON TO YOUR (BOWLER) HATS. A 1961 René Magritte painting is set to hit the block at Sotheby’s London in March with an estimate in excess of £45 million (about $60 million), Angelica Villa reports in ARTnews. Backed with a guarantee, it is positioned to trounce the artist’s previous auction record of $26.8 million, which was set in 2018 , also at Sotheby’s. The work is a classic, L’empire des lumières, showing a tranquil blue sky above a street and house cloaked in darkness, a streetlight glowing at its center. It has been in the same collection for 60 years. Though noted...
Monumental Sheikh Zayed Mural in Dubai Gets Recognized by Guinness World Records

Dubai, one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, has a new claim to fame. A mural depicting a mental map of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, known as the founding father of the United Arab Emirates, has received recognition from the Guinness World Records, which has declared it the largest artwork of its kind in the world. A project of the Ministry of Interior’s Innovation Center, the mural maps the late ruler’s outsize legacy in the region, beginning in 1971, when the U.A.E. gained independence from Britain. Commemoration of Sheikh Zayed’s role in the formation of the federation has...
Following a Trail of Ancient Ostrich Beads, Scientists Discover the World's Oldest Social Network

Scientists have discovered what may be the world’s first social network, a chain of trade and communication that connected ancient humans across southern and eastern Africa some 50,000 years ago. The breakthrough was made possible by a trail of tiny artifacts: beads made of ostrich eggshells, one of the earliest forms of personal adornment. Researchers based in Germany studied more than 1,5000 of these beads unearthed in 31 sites spanning 1,800 miles of the African continent. Analysis of the beads’ shell thickness and diameter found that hunter-gatherers had manufactured them in a “nearly identical” shape and style despite the vast distances...
Art Historian Discovers Painting He Bought for £65 May Be the Work of Anthony van Dyck

A copy of an Anthony van Dyck portrait of Isabella Clara Eugenia that has been hanging for years in the home of an art historian may be the work of the Flemish master. Per a report in the Guardian, Christopher Wright, an Old Masters specialist known for discovering overlooked treasures in public and private collections, bought the painting for £65 (around $88) from a London dealer in 1970. “I was buying it as a copy, as an art historian,” he told the British outlet. “I took no notice of it, in a strange way.” Now, he is planning to put the...
Following Activists' Calls, Rubin Museum to Return Looted Nepalese Artifacts

The Rubin Museum of Art in New York said this week that it will return two ancient artifacts believed by researchers to have been looted from religious sites in Nepal following a review of the objects’ provenance records. An activist group that tracks looted Nepali cultural property, the Nepal Heritage Recovery Campaign, had called on the museum to return the two wooden sculptures after identifying them as having been stolen in September. One of the objects, an ornamental element that was once part of a 17th-century temple complex in Patan called the Yampi Mahavihara, came into the museum’s collection in 2010....
Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant 'under investigation' as ministers 'consider delaying' NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
EU nations urge stronger borders to ease migration pressure

Interior ministers from European Union nations experiencing pressure from unauthorized migration asked Friday for more action to strengthen and protect the bloc’s external borders.Ministers from countries that included Greece Poland Italy Austria and France, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, participated in a border security security conference in Lithuania's capital along with European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson. They said that reinforcing the EU's borders and cracking down on people smugglers would protect EU citizens and the lives of migrants and refugees from the Middle East and Africa who undertake hazardous journeys to reach Europe....
Plea to Government to take urgent action to deal with energy crisis

Business groups have urged the Government to take urgent action to deal with the energy crisis.They wrote to the Chancellor asking him to act “decisively” to support consumers with spiralling bills and help business manage inflated costs.They said: “In doing so the Government can set the conditions for a more resilient and competitive energy system that can underpin the UK’s transition to net zero in the years ahead.“By acting now, Government and business can mitigate against the economic impacts that high wholesale energy prices for a sustained period will have.“Failure to do so could see years of higher bills, rising...
Amid Volcanic Crisis in Tonga, Arts Enterprise TBA21-Academy Calls for Support

In the wake of an underwater volcanic eruption that led to a crisis in the Kingdom of Tonga, the oceanically inclined arts enterprise TBA21-Academy has issued a plea for help. “Scientists estimated the eruption exerted a force equivalent to 1,000 Hiroshima nuclear bombs that was heard more than 750km away in Fiji to be the largest worldwide over the last 30 years,” reads a “Call to Action” at TBA21-Academy’s website. “A thick layer of ash remains across Tonga, poisoning drinking water supplies and killing crops, whilst the world’s highest concentration of toxic sulfur dioxide gas currently measured over the Pacific Ocean...
Rare Roman Wooden Figure Unearthed in England During Construction of New Rail Line

An early Roman figure carved from wood was unearthed as part of archaeological research accompanying the construction of a new rail line between London and Birmingham, England. According to a press release from HS2, as the high-speed railway is known, the figure was dug up in July from a ditch whose water-logged and thus oxygen-deprived clay preserved the wood and kept it from rotting. Shards of pottery dating back to sometime between the years 43 C.E. and 70 C.E. were found in the same ditch. The figure stands a little more than two feet tall and measures seven inches in...
$533.7 M. Roman Villa Containing Caravaggio Mural Fails to Sell After Receiving No Bids

All eyes in Italy today were on the auction of a 16th-century villa that’s home to a Caravaggio mural. But despite the fanfare that preceded the sale, it ended up being rather anticlimactic. When the villa received no bids, the auction concluded early and was postponed to a later date. The storied home, which is known as the Villa Aurora, is located in Rome, and houses what is believed to be Caravaggio’s only ceiling mural. Painted in 1597, the mural is an image of the Roman gods Jupiter, Neptune, and Pluto seen from below. The villa is also the site of...
Sheldon Solow's Long-Inaccessible Art Collection to Be Displayed to the Public

A space that hosts art from the collection of the late New York real estate developer Sheldon Solow will at long last begin welcoming the public in 2023. Located at 9 West 57th Street, it has for more than two decades been inaccessible to the public. The gallery will be revamped as part of a plan to expand one of the Manhattan building’s towers on West 58th Street this year, the New York Post reported on Monday. The mogul’s grandson, Hayden Soloviev, who currently serves as vice chairman of his family’s newly formed development and agricultural company the Soloviev Group, confirmed...
Archaeologists Unearth Colossal Pair of Sphinxes in Egypt During Restoration of Landmark Temple

Fragments of a colossal pair of limestone sphinxes were unearthed at the ancient Egyptian temple of Amenhotep III in western Luxor. A German-Egyptian team of researchers, led by archaeologist Hourig Sourouzian, discovered the artifacts half-submerged in water during their restoration of the funerary temple of the pharaoh and the Colossi of Memnon, two monumental statues in his likeness. The sphinxes measure around 26 feet long and likely depict the ancient ruler outfitted wearing a mongoose-shaped headdress, a royal beard, and a broad necklace. A restoration of the limestone revealed “the beloved of Amun-Re” across the sphinx’s chest, according to Egypt’s Ministry...
In a New Portrait Series, Alex Prager Takes Her Camera to the Mountains

Last year artist Alex Prager went up the Santa Monica Mountains in a state of contemplation. History was on her side: countless artists had retreated there to nature in search of cosmic purpose or self-actualization and returned with a good story. And by then, it was almost two years into a pandemic spread partially by touch, so it couldn’t be any lonelier at the top.  Over two decades, in the course of several bodies of photography, the Los Angeles–based artist has established a signature aesthetic: meticulously constructed tableaux; rushing crowds in blown-out colors; and women whose subtle anachronisms of style suggest they’ve...
Dutch Museums Reopen as Salons and Gyms in Playful Protest Against Covid Lockdown

Looking for a manicure in Amsterdam? Stop by the van Gogh Museum. On Wednesday, museums and theaters in the Netherlands temporarily turned themselves into salons and gyms in protest over continued coronavirus restrictions on the arts sector. All non-essential businesses in the country have been closed since late December in an attempt to slow a surge in cases that threatened to overwhelm its intensive care facilities. Last week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte reduced restrictions on some non-essential businesses, such as hairdressers, gyms, and brothels, but said that museums, cinemas, and other entertainment venues would remain closed. In response, dozens of arts...
Citibanamex's Prestigious Art Collection is Up for Sale, Triggering Calls for it to Remain in Mexico

Earlier this month, Citigroup announced it would end its consumer banking operation in Mexico, splitting with the National Bank of Mexico, commonly known as Banamex, and as Citibanamex since Citigroup’s 2001 purchase. As both parties eye potential buyers, the fate of the bank’s prestigious collection of Mexican art has become a matter of national importance. Over the past few decades, Citibanamex, acting through its cultural foundation, has amassed some 2,000 artworks, spanning from the 18th century to today, and including oil paintings, watercolors, and works on paper. With a strong inclination toward Mexican artists and national themes, it is among the most...
