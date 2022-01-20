What it’s like One Year After North Dakota Mother Holds off Intruder with a Gun

So I'm not a North Dakota Native, but I still live here and face the evils of a drunk driver "Spinning the behind the wheel of luck" Yes, I am aware that wherever you live and commute in the United States if you are in the wrong place at the wrong time a drunk driver can take your life in a matter of seconds. But in North Dakota, it seems like you have way too many chances to make "judgment errors' and risk killing an innocent human being, or beings. I understand that we all make mistakes, and most of us hope to learn from them, but I also know that when you have had enough drinks to sway your thinking into "Ahhh a DUI is ONLY a misdemeanor, I'll take my chances with a fine etc..." - And off they go, "Spinning the wheel of luck"

4 DAYS AGO