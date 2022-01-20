ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Thomas Frank feels Christian Eriksen link shows how far Brentford have come

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Frank believes Brentford being linked with a player of Christian...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Tribal Football

Frank: Brentford fans should be happy about Eriksen rumours

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists they're capable of signing Christian Eriksen. A free agent, the former Tottenham and Inter Milan star has been linked with the Bees amid talk of the midfielder wishing to return to England. Frank said, "There is no development to report in relation to the various...
Person
Christian Eriksen
Thomas Frank
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Thomas Frank agrees new deal

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has agreed terms over a new deal. The Sun says the deal is set to run until 2025, although the paperwork is yet to be fully signed off. Frank's current terms were due to expire at the end of next season. But the Bees are keen...
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen is expected to complete a sensational Premier League return 'in the next 72 hours' as final details are agreed ahead of his move to Brentford... with Ajax players 'shocked' at the midfielder's fitness levels

Christian Eriksen is expected to complete a sensational return to the Premier League and sign for Brentford in the next three days, according to reports. The former Tottenham midfielder has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at the European Championships in June 2021. He was...
The Independent

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe already under pressure as shadow of Rafa Benitez looms

Pressure is building on Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United manager takes his team to Elland Road tomorrow to face Leeds United desperately needing a win. The prospect of relegation is growing by the week. There are plenty of points still available and things can change quickly. St James’ Park insiders were talking about the importance of beating fellow strugglers before the 1-1 draw with Watford last week, speaking in terms of a mini-league of the bottom five sides in the table. Leeds were very much in the mix at that point but two consecutive wins for Marcelo Bielsa’s men changed...
fourfourtwo.com

Patrick Vieira expects Christian Benteke to stay at Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira has insisted it never crossed his mind Christian Benteke could leave Crystal Palace during the January transfer window and firmly expects the forward to remain at Selhurst Park. Burnley have been linked with a move for the Belgian but the 31-year-old, who has 18 months left on the...
The Independent

Eddie Howe hails ‘heroic effort’ as Newcastle grab lifeline with win at Leeds

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe described his side’s 1-0 win at Leeds as a “heroic effort” after it lifted them closer to Premier League safety.Jonjo Shelvey’s 75th-minute free-kick stunned the home crowd at a sold-out Elland Road and secured Newcastle just their second win of the season.Howe’s players ran themselves into the ground to keep rejuvenated Leeds at bay and climbed to within a point of fourth-bottom Norwich with a game in hand.Howe said: “To a man, everybody really contributed to that win today. There was incredible intensity in the game and there always is when you play Leeds.“We had to...
The Independent

Last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal lifts Man Utd as Aston Villa add to Everton woes

Marcus Rashford eased the gloom around Old Trafford with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.Ralf Rangnick’s men looked set for more frustration in a poor quality encounter before Rashford latched onto a neat pass from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani to fire home with virtually the last kick of the game.Cristiano Ronaldo had gone close in the opening period and was denied a penalty appeal as David Moyes’ Hammers began to grow in confidence.Fred had the first shot on target for the hosts in the 49th minute which was well saved...
fourfourtwo.com

Sean Dyche hopes Covid issues are ‘parked’ as Burnley finally return to action

Sean Dyche is hopeful Burnley’s Covid-19 problems are behind them as he looks forward to Sunday’s match away to Arsenal going ahead. Burnley had to request the postponement of their last two fixtures due to a shortage of players – only 10 were in training on Monday before Tuesday’s match against Watford was called off – but with several returning to Padiham in the past 48 hours Dyche is optimistic the worst is over.
The Independent

Everton fan arrested after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

An Everton supporter has been arrested after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd during the visitors’ 1-0 Premier League win at Goodison Park.Former Everton defender Lucas Digne who had only left the Toffees nine days earlier, and Matty Cash both ended up on the ground as Villa players celebrated Emiliano Buendia’s first-half winner.“Police have arrested a supporter at Goodison Park for throwing a missile onto the pitch during today’s Premier League match against Aston Villa,” read an Everton statement on the club website.Police have arrested a supporter at Goodison Park for throwing...
fourfourtwo.com

Norwich out of relegation zone as Josh Sargent double earns win over Watford

Josh Sargent struck twice to lift Norwich out of the relegation zone in a 3-0 win over 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road, which piled more pressure on Claudio Ranieri. The 21-year-old had not found the net in the English top flight since his summer move from Werder Bremen until his improvised flick broke the deadlock in the 51st minute.
