Cultivating Place: BEST OF The Palestine Heirloom Seed Library, Vivien Sansour

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Cultivating Place this week, as we revisit a Best Of conversation with Vivien Sansour, the heart, and head behind The Palestine Heirloom Seed Library aiming to revive and share...

At the Library

The main library and all branches will be closed on Monday, January 17, to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. The mandate of requiring mask wearing and social distancing will be in force until further notice. These measures are for the safety of all. Additionally, all public programs at the main library and all branches remain cancelled for the month of January 2022. This list includes the…
Delmont Diggers group to hold 'seed swap' at library

Louisa Fordyce of Loyalhanna is interested in attracting pollinators, both to her own garden and to the perennial pollinator garden maintained by the Delmont Public Library. So she was very excited to learn about tithonia, an annual plant also called the Mexican sunflower. “It comes in all different shades of...
20 Best Minecraft Seeds For 2022

Start your Minecraft adventure fresh in 2022 with these incredible seeds. 2022 is shaping up to be another strong year for Minecraft. The tail-end of 2021 saw the full release of the Cliffs & Caves expansion, adding the new Lush Caves biome — among lots of other changes. New biomes, creatures, and recipes can mean only one thing: it’s a great time for players to jump back in. To help get you started on another adventure, we’ve picked out 20 awesome seeds you really ought to try in 2022. Some of these seeds are pure natural beauty, some are a chaotic mess of random world generation, and some have useful features like a complete Ender Portal nearby. All of these seeds are special for a reason. Go on a seed-finding adventure with us — here are some of my favorite seeds heading into 2022.
Best Of Blue Dot: The Sonic Mind: A conversation with Neuroscientist Nina Kraus

Host Dave Schlom revisits a chat with Northwestern University neuroscientist Nina Kraus about her work on the science of sound and its importance to our brains. As she points out in her new book, Of Sound Mind, the brain uses sound in vast and complex ways to make sense of the world around us. From the importance of music (which Kraus call's the mind's "jackpot" for processing sound) to language and communication and the everyday noises of the world around us, sound plays an integral part in our lives.
Nancy's Bookshelf: Jeanne Baker Guy & Richard Parker

Author and speaker Jeanne Baker Guy was raised in Indiana, where she received a bachelor’s degree in English lit/drama from Indiana University. After a more than two decades career in office management and business development, she found her calling in reflective writing by facilitating writing workshops, weekend retreats, and ReStory gatherings, helping people reframe how they see themselves.
4 best library apps for Android to read for free

Libraries are great, and they're not just for books anymore. Here are the best library apps for Android. Libraries seem old school at first glance. However, many libraries update their stuff all the time and you can get some fairly modern entertainment there. Some libraries have movies, others have audiobooks, and they all have regular books, obviously. In some cases, you can even rent e-books for free with a library card. It’s an excellent way to find stuff to do on a budget. The only problem is that there are only a handful of apps capable of helping with this. Here are the best library apps for Android.
