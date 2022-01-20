Cultivating Place: BEST OF The Palestine Heirloom Seed Library, Vivien Sansour

Start your Minecraft adventure fresh in 2022 with these incredible seeds. 2022 is shaping up to be another strong year for Minecraft. The tail-end of 2021 saw the full release of the Cliffs & Caves expansion, adding the new Lush Caves biome — among lots of other changes. New biomes, creatures, and recipes can mean only one thing: it’s a great time for players to jump back in. To help get you started on another adventure, we’ve picked out 20 awesome seeds you really ought to try in 2022. Some of these seeds are pure natural beauty, some are a chaotic mess of random world generation, and some have useful features like a complete Ender Portal nearby. All of these seeds are special for a reason. Go on a seed-finding adventure with us — here are some of my favorite seeds heading into 2022.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO