Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker says his 'heart is absolutely fine' as PSG, Juve and AC Milan enquire over his availability

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his "heart is absolutely fine" following medical checks, as PSG, Juventus and AC Milan all enquire over the Arsenal striker's availability. The 32-year-old recently returned to London from the Africa Cup of Nations for medical examinations after being diagnosed with heart lesions following a positive coronavirus...

