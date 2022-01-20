WATCH: 19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to circumnavigate the world
(UPI) A 19-year-old British-Belgian pilot's globe-circling adventure broke two Guinness World Records, including becoming the youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe solo. Zara Rutherford, 19, landed Thursday at Belgium's Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport, completing her more-than-32,300-mile journey and earning the Guinness World Records for youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe solo and the...www.arcamax.com
