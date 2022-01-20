ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: 19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to circumnavigate the world

Cover picture for the article(UPI) A 19-year-old British-Belgian pilot's globe-circling adventure broke two Guinness World Records, including becoming the youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe solo. Zara Rutherford, 19, landed Thursday at Belgium's Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport, completing her more-than-32,300-mile journey and earning the Guinness World Records for youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe solo and the...

Smithonian

19-Year-Old Woman Completes Around-the-World Solo Flight

It took her 155 days, but 19-year-old Zara Rutherford accomplished her goal: to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. Last week, her plane touched down in Kortrijk, Belgium, completing a globe-trotting trip that spanned five continents and 28,000 nautical miles, report Taylor Haney and Scott Neuman for NPR.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insideedition.com

A 19-Year-Old Pilot Named Zara Rutherford Just Became Youngest Woman to Fly Solo Around Globe

At 19, pilot Zara Rutherford just completed a solo trip around the world by plane, making her the youngest woman to do so. "It's just really crazy," Zara said afterward. "I haven't quite processed it, I think. I mean, coming here, I was basically in tears just trying to imagine what it would be like finally being home after five months. And even this flight wasn't easy, so I'm just super happy."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WGN Radio

Meet the teen pilot who became the youngest woman to circle the globe solo

19-year-old Zara Rutherford joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News all the way from Belgium to describe her experience in the skies as she became the youngest female to fly around the world solo. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
ktwb.com

British-Belgian teen becomes youngest woman to fly solo round the world

WEVELGEM, Belgium (Reuters) – A British-Belgian teenager became the youngest woman to fly solo around the globe on Thursday and the first person to do it in a microlight plane after a five-month, five-continent odyssey in her Shark ultralight. Nineteen-year-old Zara Rutherford landed back at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in Belgium...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Aerospace & Defense
