Prince Andrew was a ‘handful’ as child and was named ‘Baby Grumpling’ because of his temper tantrums

By Alex Winter
 3 days ago
PRINCE Andrew was a "handful" as a child - and his nanny dubbed him "Baby Grumpling" because of his tantrums, it's claimed.

A series of embarrassing anecdotes about the Duke of York's childhood have been revealed amid his most challenging few days ever.

Prince Andrew was known by his childhood nanny as 'Baby Grumpling', a royal biographer has claimed Credit: Times Newspapers Ltd
The embarrassing revelations come amid an extraordinarily challenging few days for a royal once dubbed the 'playboy prince' Credit: AP

Royal biographer Nigel Cawthorne has revealed the prince was "radically different from his siblings", even when he was tiny.

The young Andrew was thought to be difficult "from the beginning" - and he was known as "that young imp" for his pranks, which included tying sentries' shoelaces together and even pouring itching powder into the Queen's bed.

"His nanny, Mabel Anderson, called him Baby Grumpling — because of his temper tantrums and obstinacy," Mr Cawthorne told the Daily Mail.

"In contrast to Charles and Anne, who had been born before their mother became Queen, he had seven nurseries in four palaces, endless sumptuous treats and far more of his mother’s attention."

Andrew was also treated differently by his father, it's claimed.

"Prince Philip, too, delighted in his boisterous young son, who seemed far more like him than the self-conscious and complicated Charles," Mr Cawthorne said.

Royal Family live blog for the latest updates

"Somehow, Andrew was always forgiven — even when he sprinkled itching powder in his mother’s bed or climbed on to the roof of Buckingham Palace to turn the TV aerial so that the Queen wouldn’t be able to watch the racing at Sandown Park."

It's just the latest revelation to emerge about Andrew's life - both in infancy and adulthood - as the Duke faces a civil sex abuse trial in the US.

A top diplomat has revealed Andrew demanded his water be served at room temperature and ensured his valet carried a six-foot ironing board on foreign trips during his time as the UK's special representative for trade and investment.

Simon Wilson, the former deputy head of mission in Bahrain, said the royal soon became known throughout the Gulf as HBH - His Buffoon Highness.

He told The Times this week that Andrew was "rude and boorish" - and had a "childish obsession with doing the exact opposite of what had been agreed".

'BABY GRUMPLING'

Elsewhere, a report from 2015 has resurfaced which alleged the prince was a "t*ts and bum" man who laughed "childishly" after making an inappropriate remark to a pregnant woman about her breasts.

The claims add insult to painful injury days after Andrew was effectively banished from the Royal Family after William and Charles met with the Queen to discuss his "grave" situation.

He will be fighting his lawsuit as a private citizen, Her Majesty confirmed.

Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

His Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts have been quietly deleted amid the furore.

Shortly after the bombshell news that Andrew will be cast out into the royal wilderness,

ITV aired a new documentary which heard he may have had a sexual relationship with convicted pimp Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell's brother Ian confirmed the pair were "good friends".

It was also claimed he ordered flunkies to arrange his teddies and soft toys in specific positions on his bed every night - and would "shout and scream" if it wasn't done to his liking.

Author Nigel Cawthorne said Andrew - pictured with his grandmother - was different from his siblings from the beginning Credit: Times Newspapers Ltd

Prince Andrew
Prince Philip
Ghislaine Maxwell
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Will Prince Charles Remove His Sister From The Firm When He Becomes King? Royal Officially Back To Work After Isolation

Princess Anne would reportedly remain a key figure in the monarchy if Prince Charles becomes king. There is no denying that Princess Anne has become an important part of Queen Elizabeth’s record-breaking reign even if she is not the heir apparent. The Princess Royal performs official royal duties and engagements on behalf of Her Majesty.
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Fury: Royal At War With Prince Charles And Prince William? Sarah Ferguson's Ex Allegedly Slept With An Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim

Prince Andrew reportedly doesn't want Prince Charles and Prince William to slim down the monarchy. Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, has been avoiding the limelight for quite some time now, following his departure from royal duties in November 2019 in the wake of a scandal over his relationship with convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. The brother of Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward even skipped the traditional mid-morning walk to church and attending an earlier service with other members of the royal family last Christmas.
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Andrew: Here is everything he will lose as a 'private citizen'

After it was revealed that the lawsuit against Prince Andrew will proceed to trial, the royal family decided to quickly distance themselves from thesex abuse controversy and the royal altogether. The prince has been accused of sexual assault on three accounts by Virginia Giuffre, victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking ring.
Vanity Fair

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Have Settled the Debt on Their Swiss Ski Chalet

This week, a U.S. district court judge ruled that the civil suit against Prince Andrew could go forward, and Buckingham Palace announced that the beleaguered duke’s military titles and royal patronages had been returned to the queen and that he would be “defending this case as a private citizen.” Though his woes are still deepening, one long-running legal fight came to a conclusion in late 2021 when Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, settled a debt of 6.6 million British pounds on a ski chalet they owned together, according to the Daily Mail.
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince Andrew Plans To Discredit Meghan Markle By Using Duchess’ Lies Against Her If She’s Called To Testify

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried about Meghan Markle possibly testifying against him in court so he plans to discredit her. In its Jan. 17 issue, Globe claimed that Prince Andrew wants to use the lies that Markle said against the Duchess of Sussex. More specifically, the Duke of York allegedly plans to expose the truth about Markle’s involvement in Finding Freedom, as well as racism allegations.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Why Princess Charlotte Reportedly Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

Although the royal kids are like any other children in so many ways, there are certainly some notable differences — prospective future crowns not included. A royal insider just revealed that Princess Charlotte, who attends the same posh private school in London as her older brother, Prince George, reportedly isn’t encouraged to have a best friend in class — and it’s all in the spirit of inclusion. Jane Moore, co-host of the UK talk show Loose Women, has revealed that the six-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William doesn’t have a BFF at school, according to UK outlet The Sun....
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Convinced Queen Elizabeth To Move To Kensington Palace? Duchess Wants To Look After The Monarch

Kate Middleton allegedly advised Queen Elizabeth to move in with her family in Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth are, reportedly, very close. In fact, the two female royals have so much respect for each other. And the monarch also sees Middleton as one of her strongest and most reliable allies.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Piers Morgan threatens to block anyone who sends him an old picture of him and Ghislaine Maxwell

Piers Morgan has warned Twitter users that he’ll block them if they send him pictures of him with Ghislaine Maxwell.Morgan made the promise in a tweet in which he included an old image of him pictured with Maxwell, as well as images of him with four other now-disgraced celebrities, including Harvey Weinstein and Rolf Harris.The former Good Morning Britain presenter has faced criticism for being pictured with the convicted sex trafficker. Now, he has made his feelings on the historic images resurfacing on social media very clear.Now I've (again..) explained these pix, anyone who sends me them going forward...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Prince Andrew's Ex-Girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey Thinks Ghislaine Maxwell Was A 'Victim' Of Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend has shared her thoughts on Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction. As previously reported by OK!, the socialite was found guilty on five out of six sex trafficking-related changes last month. The Duke of York's ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey spoke about her relationship with Ghislaine on Lorraine on Tuesday, January...
CELEBRITIES
