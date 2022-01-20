Top 10 Music-Based Black Movies

The year 2021 was one of the worst of my adult life. On top of all the fresh hell that the world offered every single day, from insurrection to a pandemic that got worse (again), my incredible dad died unexpectedly at the end of January, and the entire year was filled with my family recovering in the aftermath. But others have had it far worse, and I've been fortunate enough to have at least some reprieve from the passing of 24 frames per second. Films, movies, cinema, whatever you want to call it, they've been there for me every step of the way, even at my lowest point. The darkness of the multiplex, the majesty of the arthouse, and the glow of my home theater kept me from losing my mind. Lifting me up with thrills and laughs, blowing my mind with mesmerizing action, captivating my eyeballs with stunning visuals, warming my heart and soul with love, and even thrusting me head-on into confronting my grief and sadness. The movies were there. They always have been, and even though the landscape for the theatrical experience is changing, they always will be.

