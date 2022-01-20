‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Is Feeling Vacation Vibes in New Photo

“NCIS” actress Katrina Law is enjoying some self-care time in Hawaii. Check out her latest Instagram slideshow.

“NCIS” actress Katrina Law is on island time this week. Posting a fun slideshow to her Instagram page, the star is pictures enjoying the sunshine and breeze in her hair. She also shares some beautiful views of the changing tides and mountains of Hawaii.

Fans are filling the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis. It is unclear if Law is in Hawaii for just vacation time. The “NCIS” actress recently announced that she would be a part of the big crossover episode with “NCIS: Hawai’i.” The crossover is scheduled to air on March 28. So, filming this big event could likely be taking place this week.

We are hoping that the actress continues to document her travels with us!

Life Before ‘NCIS’

Katrina Law faced many challenges in her career before joining the “NCIS” cast. In an interview with Pop Culturalist, she talks about her mindset at the beginning of her journey.

“In this industry, in order to make it, you have to be incredibly stupid and narcissistic at the same time,” she says. “There was this overwhelming belief that I was going to make it. I was like, ‘No, this is it! I’m going to make it. You don’t think I’m good enough? I’m totally good enough.’ I started to look at myself as a product. I wasn’t going to let the noes and rejection defeat me.”

Instead of giving up, Law worked harder. She pushed herself and believed in her craft every step of the way.

“When everybody is telling you ‘no,’ you have to be your strongest advocate. There are times you have to be stupid and say, ‘I’m going to make it, and I’m not going to listen to common sense.’ [laughs] When you’re not able to pay your rent, you have to be like, ‘No, it’s fine. It’s totally fine.’ I think stupidity and narcissism got me through the majority of my career.”

The “NCIS” star says that her husband has been the biggest influence on her growth. Since 2009, he has been her acting coach!

“2009 is when I started really booking everything,” she says. “He’s been really great at being able to say, “You’re doing one of your tricks” or “I can see you’re phoning it in.” He’s been great because he knows me personally. He’s able to call me out pretty quickly.”

Katrina Law has come so far. Before landing her recurring role on “NCIS,” she played Quinn Liu on “Hawaii Five-0” and Nyssa al Ghul on the CW’s “Arrow.” We can’t wait to see her continue to evolve as an actress.