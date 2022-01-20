ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Is Feeling Vacation Vibes in New Photo

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFZYU_0dr9bCjw00

“NCIS” actress Katrina Law is enjoying some self-care time in Hawaii. Check out her latest Instagram slideshow.

“NCIS” actress Katrina Law is on island time this week. Posting a fun slideshow to her Instagram page, the star is pictures enjoying the sunshine and breeze in her hair. She also shares some beautiful views of the changing tides and mountains of Hawaii.

Fans are filling the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis. It is unclear if Law is in Hawaii for just vacation time. The “NCIS” actress recently announced that she would be a part of the big crossover episode with “NCIS: Hawai’i.” The crossover is scheduled to air on March 28. So, filming this big event could likely be taking place this week.

We are hoping that the actress continues to document her travels with us!

Life Before ‘NCIS’

Katrina Law faced many challenges in her career before joining the “NCIS” cast. In an interview with Pop Culturalist, she talks about her mindset at the beginning of her journey.

“In this industry, in order to make it, you have to be incredibly stupid and narcissistic at the same time,” she says. “There was this overwhelming belief that I was going to make it. I was like, ‘No, this is it! I’m going to make it. You don’t think I’m good enough? I’m totally good enough.’ I started to look at myself as a product. I wasn’t going to let the noes and rejection defeat me.”

Instead of giving up, Law worked harder. She pushed herself and believed in her craft every step of the way.

“When everybody is telling you ‘no,’ you have to be your strongest advocate. There are times you have to be stupid and say, ‘I’m going to make it, and I’m not going to listen to common sense.’ [laughs] When you’re not able to pay your rent, you have to be like, ‘No, it’s fine. It’s totally fine.’ I think stupidity and narcissism got me through the majority of my career.”

The “NCIS” star says that her husband has been the biggest influence on her growth. Since 2009, he has been her acting coach!

“2009 is when I started really booking everything,” she says. “He’s been really great at being able to say, “You’re doing one of your tricks” or “I can see you’re phoning it in.” He’s been great because he knows me personally. He’s able to call me out pretty quickly.”

Katrina Law has come so far. Before landing her recurring role on “NCIS,” she played Quinn Liu on “Hawaii Five-0” and Nyssa al Ghul on the CW’s “Arrow.” We can’t wait to see her continue to evolve as an actress.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Shares a Glimpse Behind-the-Scenes With Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen

One of the things that makes NCIS the most-watched program on CBS is the fact that the cast seems to have such great chemistry. Katrina Law, star of the show who plays Jessica Knight, posted a quirky selfie she took with some costars. Brian Dietzen has been with the show for quite some time as Dr. Jimmy Palmer. Of course, Law was hanging close to Wilmer Valderrama as well. Nick Torres and Knight are a fun duo on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Teases a ‘Fun’ Episode with Tense Shootout Scene

NCIS is gearing up for another episode with a tense shootout scene. But Katrina Law promises the episode is going to be “fun” in a new post. Katrina Law just joined the series as Special Agent Jessica Knight. She had a couple of guest appearances ins season 18 and is now a full-fledged regular in season 19. And it seems she’s particularly excited for this episode.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Kicks Back With Diona Reasonover in Behind-the-Scenes Snap

NCIS star Katrina Law is kicking back with co-star Diona Reasonover in a behind-the-scenes picture posted to Instagram. The actress joined the series as a regular this season. And while it can be hard to be the new person, it looks like she’s really adjusted. She’s quickly become friends with Reasonover, who plays Kasie Hines on the hit series. She joined in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Reveals Behind the Scenes Collaboration in Hilarious Photos

The folks over at NCIS are always sharing new and exciting teasers and moments from behind-the-scenes each week. Earlier today, Brian Dietzen shared some great photos from the filming of the next new episode of the show. Dietzen of course plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the series. While the actor has been with the cast for quite some time now, he has also dipped his toes into writing.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Tori Anderson Teases a ‘Bumpy Journey’ for Kate and Lucy

NCIS: Hawai’i fans have been loving the relationship between Kate and Lucy, but Kate actress Tori Anderson recently teased the two have a bumpy road ahead of them. It’s not necessarily a surprise though, the couple which was introduced as a romantic pair in the very first episode has had their fair share of arguments. Their initially on-again-off-again casual fling has now turned into something more.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katrina Law
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Shares Adorable Family Photo From Magazine Spread

For NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, family is a big part of his life. He loves to share photos of his wife and daughter whenever possible. In a recent issue of Parents Latina, Valderrama and his wife Amanda Pacheco were featured. The two talked about parenting, life, and family. Of course, there was also a nice photoshoot that the family took. It was a great time for the couple to show off their little daughter and be celebrated for their roles as parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Lucy and Kate’s Relationship Fallout Takes the Focus in Upcoming Episode

Last week, “NCIS: Hawai’i” fans were devastated to see fan-favorite couple Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler take a huge step back in their relationship. Now, based on a recent promo for this week’s episode, it seems like they may have broken up for good. Per Express, this clip takes place during “Spies: Part 1,” which airs tonight on Sunday, Jan. 23. “Spies: Part 2” will air tomorrow on Monday, Jan. 24 at the normal “NCIS: Hawai’i” time.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Clint Eastwood's Daughter Reportedly Arrested After California DUI Stop

Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter was reportedly "secretly" arrested for a DUI back in August. According to Radar Online, who obtained the details from Monterey CHP, 25-year-old Morgan Eastwood was taken into custody on Aug. 7 after blowing over the legal limit in California. According to Radar, no drugs were found...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Hawaii Five 0#Common Sense
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama’s Three-Acre Estate Is Surprisingly Full

For two decades, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has been a successful actor, but his life is definitely a family affair, especially at home. Ever since Valderrama broke through in Hollywood, his parents have been right there with him. The 42-year old actor lives on three acres in Los Angeles. While his property is large and sprawling, he has found a way to fill it up with those closest to him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’: What Is Chumlee’s Net Worth?

Ever since the show got off the ground, Pawn Stars funnyman Austin Chumlee Russell has been there. And, it’s made him a lot of money. Before the show started on History Channel, Chumlee was just a pawnshop employee. Now, he is not just a reality TV star, but also a businessman. The last 10+ years have been very good to him. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chumlee is worth $5 million.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Releasing Their Own Vodka

On Tuesday morning, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife announced they’re releasing their own brand of vodka called High Rock. Dale Jr. has kept busy since retiring as a driver five years ago in 2017. He’s become an analyst for NASCAR races, still endorses various brands, is the executive director for iRacing, hosts his own podcast, and more. Now, he and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, can add vodka to their growing list of business ventures.
DRINKS
Outsider.com

First Images of Tonga Covered in Ash After Volcano Eruption

It’s been four days since the biggest volcano eruption in 30 years and rescue workers are getting their first images of the destruction on the tiny island nation of Tonga. The volcano blanketed the archipelago in toxic ash, which has hindered rescue efforts. The New Zealand Defense Force flew over the island today and released the photos to the public.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Is Parker in Trouble of Losing Position With the Team?

Gary Cole just joined NCIS as Alden Parker, and some fans are worried we’re going to lose him already. Cole joined the series to play the former FBI Agent turned NCIS Special Agent in charge at the beginning of this season. Despite the fact that he joined the show to fill the impossible shoes of since departed Mark Harmon, fans have really taken a liking to him.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

374K+
Followers
38K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy