Mayor Adams to Receive First Paycheck in Cryptocurrency

 6 days ago

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced that his first paycheck — which arrives tomorrow — will be automatically converted into cryptocurrency, as previously promised. The salary will be converted to Ethereum and Bitcoin. “New York is the center of the world,...

dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

Investment Banking Giant Issues Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Warning, Says Correction Could Start Multi-Year Bear Winter: Report

Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
MARKETS
Wyoming News

#15. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

- 2020 employee engagement score: 82.5 (19.6% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 78.1 - One-year score change: +4.4 - Agency workforce size: midsize Responsible for promoting confidence in the financial system, this agency insures deposits at banks for at least $250,000 and limits the effect of a bank failure on the overall economy. Its staff includes bank examiners, financial analysts, economists, and other professionals. In 2019, the FDIC started a new employee engagement program that encourages participation in project teams to improve the workplace and support the agency’s mission.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

#33. Department of the Treasury

- 2020 employee engagement score: 72.5 (5.1% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 62.5 - One-year score change: +10 - Agency workforce size: large The Department of the Treasury is responsible for operating and maintaining systems that are critical to the nation’s federal finances. This includes collecting taxes and overseeing national banks, which involves printing and minting the country’s paper currency. Its staff consists mostly of financial professionals such as accountants, financial analysts, and budget analysts but there are other industries hired by the Department of the Treasury such as human resources professionals and information technology specialists. Employees are satisfied with how The Department of Treasury has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisor leadership, and work-life balance.
Wyoming News

#34. Merit Systems Protection Board

- 2020 employee engagement score: 72.3 (4.8% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 70.7 - One-year score change: +1.6 - Agency workforce size: small This quasi-judicial agency studies merit systems, reviews the actions of the Office of Personnel Management, and protects the rights of employees under federal merit systems. Staff at the Merit Systems Protection Board feel that the team cooperates to meet goals and shares knowledge among its members, according to a 2019 survey. [Pictured: Mark Robbins, vice chairman and acting chairman of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board.]
ECONOMY
Reuters

Inflation-fighting Fed likely to flag March interest rate hike

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to signal plans to raise interest rates in March as it focuses on fighting inflation and sets aside, at least for now, economic risks posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a bout of market volatility, and Western fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
BUSINESS

