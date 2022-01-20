Mayor Adams to Receive First Paycheck in Cryptocurrency
6 days ago
NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced that his first paycheck — which arrives tomorrow — will be automatically converted into cryptocurrency, as previously promised. The salary will be converted to Ethereum and Bitcoin. “New York is the center of the world,...
The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
Eric Adams, the recently sworn-in Democrat Mayor of New York City, has no regrets accepting his first Bitcoin paycheck despite the fact that the crypto market recently got hammered. NYC Mayor Unfazed By Bitcoin Crash. The double-digit sell-off of the crypto market on Friday saw bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
New York City mayor Eric Adams converted his first paycheck to Bitcoin and Ether last week. Then the crypto market crashed. Bloomberg calculates Adams lost around $1,000 through Monday. Bitcoin is about 22% lower year-to-date, while ether is down about 35% in the same period.
Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
- 2020 employee engagement score: 82.5 (19.6% higher than government-wide score)
- 2019 employee engagement score: 78.1
- One-year score change: +4.4
- Agency workforce size: midsize
Responsible for promoting confidence in the financial system, this agency insures deposits at banks for at least $250,000 and limits the effect of a bank failure on the overall economy. Its staff includes bank examiners, financial analysts, economists, and other professionals. In 2019, the FDIC started a new employee engagement program that encourages participation in project teams to improve the workplace and support the agency’s mission.
The government launched a revamped website Monday — the first day of tax filing season — to help people who were eligible for the expanded tax credit under last year's pandemic relief bill claim the second half of the payment they were due.
- 2020 employee engagement score: 72.5 (5.1% higher than government-wide score)
- 2019 employee engagement score: 62.5
- One-year score change: +10
- Agency workforce size: large
The Department of the Treasury is responsible for operating and maintaining systems that are critical to the nation’s federal finances. This includes collecting taxes and overseeing national banks, which involves printing and minting the country’s paper currency. Its staff consists mostly of financial professionals such as accountants, financial analysts, and budget analysts but there are other industries hired by the Department of the Treasury such as human resources professionals and information technology specialists. Employees are satisfied with how The Department of Treasury has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisor leadership, and work-life balance.
There are thousands of banks to choose from in the U.S., and for many, deciding on the right one to join can come down to how easy the institution makes it to do so. Online accessibility and minimal...
Jan 26 (Reuters) - A year since a Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy rocked the markets and created the 'meme stock' phenomenon, leading U.S. lawmaker Nancy Pelosi's investments have become a meme in their own right. Google searches for 'Pelosi stock trades' hit a record high earlier this month as users...
- 2020 employee engagement score: 72.3 (4.8% higher than government-wide score)
- 2019 employee engagement score: 70.7
- One-year score change: +1.6
- Agency workforce size: small
This quasi-judicial agency studies merit systems, reviews the actions of the Office of Personnel Management, and protects the rights of employees under federal merit systems. Staff at the Merit Systems Protection Board feel that the team cooperates to meet goals and shares knowledge among its members, according to a 2019 survey.
[Pictured: Mark Robbins, vice chairman and acting chairman of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board.]
Getting a Social Security card for your child is crucial to verify your child's identity and receive certain private sector and government services. If your child's card was lost or misplaced, you can...
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to signal plans to raise interest rates in March as it focuses on fighting inflation and sets aside, at least for now, economic risks posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a bout of market volatility, and Western fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
