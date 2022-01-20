ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Why Did ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams Keep Wedding Plans a Secret?

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2HMF_0dr9aZlC00

In case you haven’t heard, “Alaskan Bush People” couple Raiven Adams and Bear Brown got married on Sunday. It was an intimate ceremony with close friends and family only.

Not only that, but the ceremony was also kept a secret from the public.

We’ve had several hints that a wedding may be on the horizon for the two, but no date was officially confirmed. Instead, the wedding just happened and then was shared with fans.

Some fans speculated in the past that the two had a secret wedding. This was after a photo showed Bear Brown with what looked to be a wedding ring on his finger. About a year before the actual wedding, Bear Brown also said that the new season of “Alaskan Bush People” would feature a wedding ceremony.

A Secret ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Wedding

So, in many ways, we knew this was coming. So why did the couple keep it a secret?

The main reason is likely that they wanted it to remain an intimate ceremony with no outside people getting near the festivities. This would allow them the peace and solitude to celebrate by themselves. You can, however, see the photos from the wedding on the Discovery site.

Also, the entire family has had a lot of social media drama over the years. It would make sense they want to separate themselves from that drama for their special day.

Bear Brown took a hiatus from social media at one point writing, “I hope everyone out there has a good morning! And in case I don’t post anything for a while, have a good afternoon, a good evening, and a good night! God bless!” He also switched his Instagram account to private as well. A lot of that has to do with drama related to his brother, Matt Brown, as well.

Complicated Relationship and Social Media Presence

Not only that, but the couple’s relationship has been nothing short of incredibly complex, on-and-off, and even a bit confusing. They first got engaged in August 2019. Two weeks later, they broke up. One day later, Raiven announced she was pregnant.

Then, they gave the relationship another go in October, only to split once again. Then, in September 2020, Bear finally got to meet his then-6-month-old son River for the first time. Since then, everything has gone smoothly.

Before the smoothly was a lot of social media discomfort full of fans wondering if they were on or off. They would also frequently post about one another, sometimes not so nicely. You may remember Bear Brown’s dramatic picture of him in a bathtub wearing his wet wedding tuxedo.

So, maybe keeping the wedding lowkey was the best option for the “Alaskan Bush People” couple.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Brown Family Poses for a Sweet Photo on Christmas

It wouldn’t feel like our Christmas is complete without seeing a family photo from the stars of Alaskan Bush People. If you are a longtime fan of the show, then there is no doubt that you know about the relationship between Bear Brown and Raiven Adams. The on-again-off-again couple met back at the wedding of Noah Brown, Bear’s younger brother. It didn’t take long for them to get involved, and for a time they were even engaged. The two then went through their fair share of ups and downs, including a couple of breakups, and a period of time they would blast each other in front of thousands of people on social media.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Secret
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Star Gets Married

Alaskan Bush People stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have officially tied the knot. Discovery, the network on which Alaskan Bush People airs, shared that the couple wed on Sunday. Over the years, Brown and Adams, who share one-year-old son River, have experienced a bit of a turbulent relationship. But, the pair most recently reconciled in August months after parting ways.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Noah Brown Gives a Winter Update With Crazy Icicle Photo

While snowstorms strike the Northeast region of the country, the Alaskan Bush People continue to enjoy their own winter wonderland with the usual snowfall and, yes, icicles. Situated at their mountainous ranch in Washington, the Brown family is no strange to snow-covered landscapes, but that doesn’t mean that it’s less magical each time they see it. In fact, you might even go so far as to say that they still possess a sense of wonder because they still admire the sight of fresh snow.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bam Bam Brown Shares Photo of Bull With Massive Horns

Alaskan Bush People star Bam Bam Brown has a deep connection to the animals on his family’s ranch, and often, he shares gorgeous snapshots of these animals with fans. Recently, Brown has devoted special attention to the bovine members, a longhorn bull named Brutus. In his latest post, the Alaskan Bush People star focused his camera lens on Brutus’ massive horn, allowing all the subtle discolorations and scratches to come into view. Meanwhile, the bull munched on some hay as Brown admired his massive headwear.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Talks Gratitude Following Brother’s Wedding

Days after little brother Bear Brown tied the knot with his bride, Raiven Adams, Alaskan Bush People alum Matt Brown posted another video on Instagram. Every few days, Matt will post a clip or two of himself as he shares a new aspect of his recovery process. But now that Matt was noticeably absent from the ceremony, fans paid extra close attention to Matt’s next message.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

374K+
Followers
38K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy