Kent and Sussex County, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Jarrad Whitaker, 33, of Camden, for multiple thefts of catalytic converters. Since September 2021, Delaware State Police in Kent and Sussex County began investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts. During the investigation, troopers worked with multiple other police agencies and developed Jarrad Whitaker as a suspect in these incidents. On January 18, 2022, a search warrant was executed at Whitaker’s residence on Thomas Harmon Drive, Camden, and on his vehicle. During the investigation, multiple items were recovered as evidence that linked Whitaker to seven separate Delaware State Police theft of catalytic converter incidents in Kent and Sussex County.

CAMDEN, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO