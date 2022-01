An accused shoplifter in El Paso, Texas, allegedly pulled out a switchblade and threatened store employees when confronted over the suspected theft. Police say a man on a scooter entered a Target store at Bassett Mall on Jan. 15, placed the scooter in a shopping cart and began to grab various items in the store. Store security employees noticed he was placing items inside a backpack prior to walking toward an exit, according to a press release about the incident.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO