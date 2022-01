Q. I have a 2018 Toyota Prius Prime (only 89,000 miles) and twice now I had to add coolant to the engine. When this happens, I don’t get much heat out of the heater and sometimes the check engine light comes on. I add coolant and all is fine again until it isn’t. I took it to a hybrid repair shop, and they told me it could be a problem with the exhaust heat exchanger, and it will be expensive to repair. I purchased this car to save money of gas, not pay for expensive repairs. How common is this?

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO