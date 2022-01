You know things are bad for President Biden when liberal columnists criticize him, and when the administration itself complains about media coverage and the polls. Presidents love polls when the numbers are good, but when they’re not, they’re either “fake,” as Donald Trump complained, or the methodology is faulty, as Biden staffers say now. When presidents — be they Democrat or Republican — start blaming the media and the polls, it’s always a sign that the ship is taking on water.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO