The most streamed series of 2021 in the United States wasn’t Squid Game or You or WandaVision — though all of them ranked among the top original titles. The overall title belongs not to any original show, but to an acquisition: Criminal Minds, the long-running former CBS procedural that now calls Netflix home. According to Nielsen, viewers spent almost 33.87 billion minutes watching the series’ 322 episodes last year. In fact, the seven most watched titles across Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix are all acquired shows. The top original series is Lucifer, which clocked 18.34 billion minutes of...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO