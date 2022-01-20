First Look: B&T USA SPR300 Pro Rifle

This new rifle from B&T USA comes with a suppressor and a folding stock. B&T / Outdoor Life

Watch the video below with the volume on. If you listen closely, you’ll just barely be able to hear the report of the rifle, but you will hear the steel ringing 200 yards down range. I got to shoot B&T’s SPR300 Pro in subsonic .300 AAC Blackout at the SHOT Show Range Day and was impressed with just how quiet this rifle really is. It sounds a lot like a suppressed .22 rimfire. My buddy, Chris Mudgett, VP of marketing for B&T USA, calls it “Hollywood quiet,” which I’d say is about right.

B&T USA SPR300 Pro Specs

Action: Two-lug bolt

Calibers: .300 AAC Blackout, .300 Whisper

Barrel: 9.8-inch suppressed

Twist: 1:8

Stock: Folding, adjustable

Trigger: Timney adjustable

MSRP: $5,200

This rifle has light, crisp Timney trigger. Mudgett says they’ve been able to shoot sub-MOA groups at 100 yards with the SPR300 PRO, which is impressive with subsonic .300 AAC Blackout loads. As I was shooting the rifle, I couldn’t help but think how it’d be a perfect close-range hog gun or back-80 deer rifle. With an MSRP of about $5,000, it’d be a spendy hog gun, but as Mudgett points out, it does come with a suppressor, bipod, scope rings and two rifle cases—everything except the glass.

Video by Tanner Denton