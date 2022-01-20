ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouch! Nintendo Twitter account does a games deletion PSA, chooses Mario 35

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember Super Mario Bros. 35? It was that Switch Online perk that made the service a bit more enticing, that went away nearly a year ago, like so many other “limited run” Nintendo things. Now a Mario 35 deletion PSA is here to remind us that it...

www.destructoid.com

