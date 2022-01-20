ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Drew McIntyre Advertised For Upcoming WWE Show

By Andrew Ravens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew McIntyre is dealing with legitimate neck issues. During the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, the company wrote him off of television. McIntyre is...

wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Insisting He’ll Be Back For Wrestlemania, NXT Talent Told About Importance of Vaccination, Cole Karter Reportedly Signed

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Drew McIntyre is currently doing rehab and decompression therapy on his neck. He is doing double sessions for six days a week, similar to what John Cena has done in the past. He has reportedly been insisting he’ll be back for Wrestlemania. McIntyre was written off television at the Day 1 PPV due to legitimate issues with his neck.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Producers For Matches On WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select put together a list of the WWE producers for a few matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can check those out below:. – Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair were produced by Shawn Daivari and Pat Buck.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Killer Kross Comments On The Disappointment Over His RAW Run, More

During a recent appearance on the “Wrassle Rap” podcast, former WWE Superstar Killer Kross commented on his disappointment during his time on the RAW brand, what he learned during his time in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On what he...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

During this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE announced several matches for next week’s go-home edition of SmackDown. This will be the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The following two matches are confirmed:. * Naomi vs. Sonya Deville. * The New Day (Big E. & Kofi...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

MVP Reveals Why He Thinks Brock Lesnar Is ‘Soft,’ Talks Bianca Belair

During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, MVP commented on wanting Bianca Belair in the Hurt Business, why he thinks Brock Lesnar is “soft”, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On wanting Bianca Belair...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins References AEW’s Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

As seen during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins made a reference to Jon Moxley. In the opening segment, Rollins came out to interrupt a promo segment where Roman Reigns was being celebrated for being WWE Universal Champion for 508 days. Rollins noted that the only reason Reigns is still champion is because the Usos come to his aide every time. Rollins said,
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bryan Danielson Says His Match With Adam Page Wasn’t Easy For Brie

Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Muscle & Fitness, where he revealed Brie Bella’s reaction to his bloody AEW World Championship match against Adam Page. Danielson said it wasn’t easy on his wife, but she trusts him: “The last match with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, in which I was a bloody mess, she was a little perturbed by that one, but she knows that also, I am very conscious of my health.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Rock & Dana White Team Up For UFC Partnership, Top 10 WWE SmackDown Moments

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is teaming up with the UFC to produce an official brand of footwear for the league, which is sponsored by Johnson’s “Project Rock” brand. Both UFC President Dana White and Dwayne Johnson were interviewed by ESPN to discuss this new partnership. You can check out a clip from that below:
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre WWE Return And Rehab Updates

Drew McIntyre is reportedly looking to return to the ring in time for WrestleMania 38. As we’ve noted, McIntyre was written out of the storylines at WWE Day 1 on January 1 after defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. After the match, Moss and Happy Baron Corbin attacked McIntyre and WWE later announced that he suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions in the attack. It was then reported that the beatdown angle was done because McIntyre has been dealing with legitimate neck issues for several weeks. He needed to undergo medical testing on his neck, which is why WWE wrote him out of the storylines as a way to be proactive about the situation. McIntyre, sporting a neck brace, was then seen in Pittsburgh earlier this month to undergo tests with Dr. Joseph Maroon at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Lio Rush Added To Upcoming Wrestling Revolver Show

AEW Superstar Lio Rush is the latest name to be added to Wrestling Revolver’s upcoming ‘Swerve’s House’ show. The show is set to air live on FITE TV on April, 16th. As noted in the above post, this will be Rush’s first appearance for the company in over four years.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Paul Heyman Provides Proof That He Predicted Steve Austin’s Dominance Back In 1991

Paul Heyman took to Instagram earlier today, noting that he was able to predict Steve Austin’s dominance in the wrestling world back in 1991. On Friday, Heyman posted several throwback photos that include an article from WCW Magazine, where he referred to Austin as someone who would “singlehandedly dominate the sport” when 2000 arrived. He said,
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Summer Rae Reacts To Fans Angry That WWE Called Her A Legend On SmackDown

As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, Summer Rae (real name Danielle Moinet) was seen in the crowd and she was referred to as a legend. Many fans were upset regarding this so she took to Twitter to note...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The IInspiration (The IIconics) Refused Royal Rumble Appearance

WWE released many wrestlers over the last couple years, but they might have realized that they don’t have enough women for the Royal Rumble. Fightful Select reported today that WWE called some former talents who have been cut in the former IIconics, who refused. According to the report, WWE...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Producers For Friday Night’s WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed

According to a report from Fightful, the following producers put together the segments and matches for Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. * Michael Hayes: The segment with the Usos, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens; Owens & Rollins vs. The Usos; and the segment with Rick Boogs, Nakamura and Jeff Jarrett.
WWE

