Lion has stood out during our time with Rainbow Six Extraction thanks to his gadget being invaluable in an Incursion, providing you and your team with valuable intel. Focused on reconnaissance, and providing your team with information about the Archaean threat on the map, Lion is suited to a support type role. However, his weapons are also quite powerful, meaning he can hold his own in a fight. But, with four weapons, and the amount of REACT gear on offer in Extraction, it can be hard to nail down what is the best loadout for Lion when it comes to endgame incursions such as the Maelstrom Protocol.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO