Fortnite has today launched its January 11 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This is an update to the current build version of 19.01 but brings a whirlwind of content to the game. The primary change is in the new tornadoes, which have been teased since the new chapter’s first gameplay trailers were revealed. These gargantuan tornadoes bring about not only major destruction but can act as a great way for you to both fly across the map and feel a sense of impending doom. There are a few things alongside it though, so let’s not waste more time. Here’s everything new with Fortnite in its January 11 update!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO