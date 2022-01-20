ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Seeds watchOS 8.4 Release Candidate to Developers

By Juli Clover
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming watchOS 8.4 beta to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week after the launch of the first betas and over a...

