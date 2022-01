It's hard to be too sad when someone passes away at age 115, but when you're a record holder for the oldest living person in the United States and seventh-oldest in the world, news of your passing does bring on a bit more sorrow. You almost feel invested in seeing this person keep on truckin'. Still, at 115, it's hard to say Thelma Sutcliffe was cheated.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO